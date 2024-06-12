Janice Litvin, Burnout Expert to Present Two Talks at SHRM Annual Conference in Chicago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Janice Litvin, Burnout Expert to Present Two Talks at

SHRM 24 Annual Conference in Chicago

(San Francisco, CA) Janice Litvin, CEO and Founder of Banish Burnout Academy announced that she has accepted two speaking engagements at the SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) Annual Conference taking place in Chicago June 23rd – 26th.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. While employees can care for their work-life balance, "burnout is more about the workplace," according to foremost expert on burnout, Christina Maslach, social psychologist and professor emerita of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Litvin's programs incorporate both sides of the coin. Banishing burnout starts at the top with the leaders who chart the course of the organization, and the middle managers, who carry out the mission.

First "Banish Organizational Burnout to Cultivate Thriving Teams," helps leaders develop a people-first culture that prevents burnout, along with a methodology for middle managers, so that employees will be more engaged, productive and happy to come to work.

Second, Litvin's popular Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success helps teams change their reactions to stress from the inside out.

The result: enhanced engagement, retention, and a healthier bottom line.

SHRM's Annual Conference & Expo 2024 provides attendees with an opportunity to immerse themselves in thought-provoking sessions, collaborate with industry trailblazers, and equip HR professionals with the knowledge and tools to navigate their JR journey.

As a resilience expert and burnout thought leader, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Patricia Fripp, Executive Presentation Skills Expert shares, "Janice Litvin is a dynamic and engaging speaker. Her passion for wellness and burnout prevention and her deep knowledge of the subjects makes her a good choice. When we hired her to keynote our meeting, the entire audience was up dancing, including a 94-year-old member"

