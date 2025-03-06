FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Janice Litvin, Burnout Expert to Keynote

Kansas Bankers Association - Women in Banking Conference

(San Francisco, CA, March 6, 2025) Banish Burnout Academy today announced that Janice Litvin, CEO and Founder, has been selected to keynote the Kansas Banking Association's Women in Banking Annaul Conference taking place in Wichita, KS on March 27th – 28th.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. While employees can care for their work-life balance, "burnout is more about the workplace," according to foremost expert on burnout, Christina Maslach, social psychologist and professor emerita of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Litvin's programs incorporate both sides of the coin. Banishing burnout starts at the top with the leaders who chart the course of the organization, and the middle managers, who carry out the mission. On the other hand, individual burnout can be prevented by monitoring one's own reactions to stressors.

Litvin's popular Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success addresses this challenge of individual stress management, from the inside out. The result: enhanced engagement, retention, and a healthier bottom line. Her program will take place on Friday March 28th 8:30 am.

As a resilience expert and burnout thought leader, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Patricia Fripp, Executive Presentation Skills Expert shares, "Janice Litvin is a dynamic and engaging speaker. Her passion for wellness and burnout prevention and her deep knowledge of the subject make her an excellent choice. When we hired her to keynote our meeting, the entire audience was up dancing, including our 94-year-old member."

As Kansas Bankers Association celebrates women with this Women in Banking conference, the theme of "There is Power and Purpose behind the Pearls" will be highlighted.

The Kansas Bankers Association's mission is to support and assist Kansas banks and bankers. KBA was one of the first five state bankers' associations in the county. The KBA provides their members with advocacy, education, leadership and legal services.

To learn more about the Kansas Bankers Association Women in Banking Conference visit https://ksbankers.com/2025-women-in-banking-conference/.

For more information about Janice Litvin and her Banish Burnout Academy speaking and coaching programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com.

