It’s Undebatable: Astrologer Anne Shines On Super Fun Podcast

Join Astrologer Anne as she visits the Undebatable Podcast to share some super fun astrology 2021 (and do a few readings).

Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike gives her predictions for 2021 while trading barbs with the raucous crew from Undebatable Podcast, giving a lighter look at the coming year. The podcast offers plenty of serious astrology shared in a fun way.

"If you need a laugh along with some super useful and fun astrology, check it out," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Press the reset button on 2021 and get into the good feeling vibes we've been waiting for."

This year "will be quite different from 2020," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Change is in the air—and in the stars. What's 'undebatable' is the super big fun we had chatting during my visit, and I'm thrilled to say you can join in the fun by hearing the podcast."

'Raucously Epic' Podcast Tackles Hot Buttons Issues - Then Talks Astrology

Hosts Raylene, Curtis, Steve, and Bradford describe Undebatable as "the raucously epic podcast that tackles everything from politics and hot button issues to current events, and isn't afraid to meet the tough topics head on."

They asked Nordhaus-Bike about topics such as the start of astrology and which sign is "best."

"You'll have to tune in to see how I answered that," Nordhaus-Bike said.

The hosts and Nordhaus-Bike also talked about Mercury retrograde, the "13th sign" hoax, and dealing with awkward relationships.

Nordhaus-Bike also talked to several listeners who had questions about particular astrological signs, and how to make the stars work for people born under those signs.

"Throughout, we enjoyed plenty of laughs, stories, and other fun," Nordhaus-Bike said.

Hear the podcast featuring Nordhaus-Bike at https://astrologeranne.com/69573/best-super-fun-podcast-2021-astrology/.

Successful Record

Nordhaus-Bike's predictions for turbulent 2020 were spot on. "We'll look back after this year and realize it brought us to a turning point," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "Things will never be the same after 2020," which she predicted would have "sudden changes" and "so much powerful astrology that it's going to feel like a rollercoaster."