Ishi Nobu’s ‘The Story of Humanity: Ecology & Consequence’ Wins FIREBIRD BOOK AWARD

Portland, Oregon—Ishi Nobu, author of The Story of Humanity: Ecology & Consequence has won the FIREBIRD BOOK AWARD. Authors and publishers from around the world submitted their work to the International Firebird Book Awards for consideration. A select panel of 25 judges independently scored and evaluated the quality of the writing and production. Only entries with the highest of scores were awarded the coveted Firebird.

In the far future, alien scholars from a nearby galaxy chronicle an ape on Earth: a beautiful planet with the ruins and records of an ancient, global civilization. What would they say about humanity? What might they see influenced this ape from the very beginning, and thereby set the trajectory of their history? What would a post-mortem examination reveal about the causes of their demise? In his revealing new book, The Story of Humanity: Ecology & Consequence, scholar Ishi Nobu takes an objective view in framing his natural history of humanity.

"This is my 12th book," says Ishi Nobu. "Having written comprehensively about the sciences and on spirituality, I wanted to pen a historical saga.

"There is a chasm of perspective between natural history and history. History books cover events within societal, ideological, or cultural context. Natural history books take an evolutionary perspective in viewing biological dynamics with events as outcomes."

"The futuristic sci-fi setting makes the storyline unequivocal," shares Ishi Nobu. "Human history has been a continuum, civilization an unwavering vector. From the perspective of the present, the book's conclusion is a prophecy: that self-extinction is impending. But that's just the takeaway, not the content."

"Ishi Nobu's The Story of Humanity: Ecology & Consequence is not just a prophetic view of a future post-mortem that could be conducted on humanity, but also a masterful weaving together of history, philosophy, and psychology that gives insight into our current predicament. Those who are curious about how humanity got to this place and where the inevitable outcome of this trajectory leads may find The Story of Humanity to be revealing and enlightening. Highly recommended." —Jessica Tofino, Educator and Writer, 5-Stars

The Story of Humanity is told in 5 chapters. The 1st chapter, "A Fateful Ape" traces the evolution of hominids and outlines the traits that made them distinct from their primate predecessors. "The Reign of Thought" explains how men's way of thinking created the outcomes which decided humanity's destiny. "The Evolution of Civilization" chronicles trends and events that shaped humanity's fate. "The Toll of Industry" tallies the tariff that enriched a few while wearing the world down. The mindset of materialism floated dreams of bright futures while casting dark shadows. "An Inevitable End" culminates the human experience. Nobu writes, "Plutocratic capitalism showed itself to be an unsustainable regime. When changing course became critical, democracy proved an anchor of conservative inertia. Political leaders knew that doom was impending, yet they attempted no remedy. Cowardice at the top crumbled civilization and crafted an inevitable end."

"The Story of Humanity is an attempt to explain and illustrate how humans' laziness and inability to educate themselves and their communities led to their demise. Author Ishi Nobu paints a picture that includes the exploitation of other human beings, the ignorance of science, and the ultimate end of humanity. This is a disturbing but necessary examination of both where we are as a species and how we are inevitably bound to self-destruct. Highly recommended." —John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

With its documentary tone and keen insight into the psychological and sociological currents that have culminated in humanity's current state, The Story of Humanity: Ecology & Consequence delves the roots and vector of history. Ishi Nobu skillfully explains how humanity got to where it is today and where it is headed. He aims not at worldwide change (an impossibility), instead seeing The Story as a journey of realization. "The most you can do is enlighten yourself and see things as they are," whispers Nobu, "not as you wish them to be."

About the author: Ishi Nobu is a brilliant independent scholar & guru who conveys his deep comprehension of Nature and reality. These efforts are displayed in his comprehensive coverage of all aspects of Nature, human endeavor, and spirituality. His previous books: The Red Pill: Mastering The Matrix; Clarity: The Path Inside; Unraveling Reality: Behind the Veil of Existence; and the 8-book Spokes of the Wheel cycle: The Science of Existence, The Web of Life, The Elements of Evolution, The Ecology of Humans, The Echoes of The Mind, The Fruits of Civilization, The Pathos of Politics, and The Hub of Being.

Nobu is renowned for deliberate, incisive scholarship. He has the rare talent of drawing insights from multiple disciplines and weaving them into a revealing consilience. Follow Nobu on Twitter @ishinobu_actual.

