Irwin Zucker Memorial Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Book Publicists of Southern California Book Publicists of Southern California
Los Angeles, CA
Sunday, July 17, 2022

 

Irwin Zucker Memorial

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

6 pm – 8 pm



for further information:

http://www.bookpublicists.org

Join us via Zoom 

on 7/20/22 at 6 pm 

 

The Book Publicists of Southern California remembers and celebrates

 our leader, friend, mentor 

Irwin Zucker. 

Truly one of a kind,

 Irwin was outstanding in being an ally to authors and others in the book community.

Starting with a video and select speakers, we will open the memorial up for memories and thoughts of up to 5 minutes each from as many of those gathered as possible.

 
Name: Bruce Braunstein
Group: Book Publicists of Southern California
Dateline: Los Angeles, CA United States
Direct Phone: bruceb@bookpublicist
