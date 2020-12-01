Interscan Presents Its New Continuous Gas Monitoring Systems

The Company's AccuSafe Series Is A Complete Reimagining Of Its Long Established Single And Multipoint Installed Systems

Interscan's popular LD Series gas monitors, in various embodiments, date back to the late 1970s, and have been deployed in thousands of diverse applications worldwide. The California-based company is pleased to announce its breakthrough AccuSafe monitoring systems, made right here in the USA. Featuring a much smaller footprint, the system takes the familiar "Point sensor reporting to a controller" design approach to the next level.

AccuSafe consists of up to ten sensor modules reporting to a single controller. (If there are more than ten points, a Web-based interface is used.) Since the communications are Modbus TCP/IP, there is no limit on the distance between sensor modules and the controller. Each sensor module is provided with a sample draw pump, to ensure optimum response. The control module features an advanced HMI (Human-Machine Interface), and data logging is included.

With the Modbus communication protocol, a virtually unlimited array of control options, based on toxic gas concentration, are possible. This leads to enhanced safety for everyone in the affected workplace.

AccuSafe is available for 20 gases, including Br 2 , CO, Cl 2 , ClO 2 , C 2 H 4 , ethylene oxide, HCHO, H 2 , hydrazine, HBr, HCl, HCN, H 2 O 2 , H 2 S, NO, NO 2 , O 3 , peracetic acid, propylene oxide, and SO 2 . According to sales engineer Jordan McRae, "AccuSafe is absolutely state-of-the-art, and is competitively priced. We look forward to helping our customers solve their gas detection problems."

Interscan welcomes all inquiries, and assures a timely and cost-effective response.