Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Innovative Strategy: QR Code Turns a Postcard into a 16-Page Sales Presentation
What makes this campaign especially noteworthy is its hybrid print-digital strategy.
Instead of mailing an expensive multi-page brochure, Broadcast Interview Source is using a single oversized postcard enhanced with a QR code that instantly transforms into a full presentation experience.
With one quick scan, recipients are taken to a narrated video PowerPoint—effectively delivering the impact of a 16-page, full-color brochure without the cost, weight, or production delays.
"This is where direct mail is going," said a spokesperson. "Why spend thousands printing and mailing bulky brochures when you can deliver the same—or better—experience digitally, triggered by a simple scan?"
Cost Comparison: Postcard vs. 16-Page Brochure
?? 6" x 9" Postcard Campaign (10,000 pieces)
- Printing: $1,500 – $4,000
- Postage (bulk): $4,000 – $4,700
- Total: ~$5,500 – $8,700
?? 16-Page 8.5" x 11" Brochure Mailing (10,000 pieces)
- Printing (multi-page, saddle-stitched): $8,000 – $20,000
- Postage (heavier weight): $6,000 – $10,000
- Total: ~$14,000 – $30,000+
The Bottom Line
By using a QR-enabled postcard, Broadcast Interview Source can:
- Save $10,000–$20,000+ on a 10,000-piece campaign
- Deliver a richer, narrated experience vs. static print
- Track engagement (who scans, when, and how often)
- Update messaging instantly without reprinting
- Drive immediate action with a clear digital call-to-action
Why It Matters
Traditional brochures are expensive, static, and often discarded.
A QR-enabled postcard is:
- Cheaper
- Smarter
- Trackable
- More engaging
And most importantly—it meets modern users where they are:
?? on their phones, ready to scan and respond instantly
Call to Action Built In
The narrated presentation guides viewers through a 16-page equivalent experience, concluding with a powerful offer:
?? Free for Life access to answer journalist questions at
?? www.InterviewCLICK.com
If you want, I can next:
- Write the script for that narrated PowerPoint
- Design the actual postcard front/back copy
- Or turn this into a high-impact HTML release with big fonts + butt