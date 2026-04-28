Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Innovative Strategy: QR Code Turns a Postcard into a 16-Page Sales Presentation

What makes this campaign especially noteworthy is its hybrid print-digital strategy.

Instead of mailing an expensive multi-page brochure, Broadcast Interview Source is using a single oversized postcard enhanced with a QR code that instantly transforms into a full presentation experience.

With one quick scan, recipients are taken to a narrated video PowerPoint—effectively delivering the impact of a 16-page, full-color brochure without the cost, weight, or production delays.

"This is where direct mail is going," said a spokesperson. "Why spend thousands printing and mailing bulky brochures when you can deliver the same—or better—experience digitally, triggered by a simple scan?"

Cost Comparison: Postcard vs. 16-Page Brochure

?? 6" x 9" Postcard Campaign (10,000 pieces)

Printing: $1,500 – $4,000

Postage (bulk): $4,000 – $4,700

Total: ~$5,500 – $8,700

?? 16-Page 8.5" x 11" Brochure Mailing (10,000 pieces)

Printing (multi-page, saddle-stitched): $8,000 – $20,000

Postage (heavier weight): $6,000 – $10,000

Total: ~$14,000 – $30,000+

The Bottom Line

By using a QR-enabled postcard, Broadcast Interview Source can:

Save $10,000–$20,000+ on a 10,000-piece campaign

on a 10,000-piece campaign Deliver a richer, narrated experience vs. static print

vs. static print Track engagement (who scans, when, and how often)

Update messaging instantly without reprinting

Drive immediate action with a clear digital call-to-action

Why It Matters

Traditional brochures are expensive, static, and often discarded.

A QR-enabled postcard is:

Cheaper

Smarter

Trackable

More engaging

And most importantly—it meets modern users where they are:



?? on their phones, ready to scan and respond instantly

Call to Action Built In

The narrated presentation guides viewers through a 16-page equivalent experience, concluding with a powerful offer:

?? Free for Life access to answer journalist questions at



?? www.InterviewCLICK.com

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