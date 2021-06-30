Speaker
Inmates Claim Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) UNICOR Is Over-Billing Clients
Larry Levine - Publisher of the Midnight Report Larry Levine - Publisher of the Midnight Report
Washington, DC
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

 

By Lynn Espejo

Chief Investigative Correspondent 

The Midnight Report

Catherine Sanoubane has resided at the Federal Bureau of Prison's camp (FPC Bryan) in Bryan, Texas, since November 14, 2014.  She is serving a 115-month sentence for her part in a conspiracy charge having to do with mortgage fraud.  Catherine has a lot to tell about what she calls "corruption, greed, mistreatment, and exploitation of inmates" by the Federal Prison Industries, widely known as UNICOR.

"The Federal Prison Industries (FPI) program (now operating under the trade name UNICOR) was established in 1934 by an Executive Order issued by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.  The mission of the FPI,  is to protect society and reduce crime by preparing inmates with job training and practical work skills for reentry success." 

