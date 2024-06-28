Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Independence Day Printables
Text Graphics
Independence Day Printables
From:
Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Kay Savetz -- Free Printables
Portland, OR
Friday, June 28, 2024


Independence Day Printables
 
Everything from patriotic Independence Day stationery and gift tags to cute certificates and coloring pages can be instantly downloaded and printed from the FreePrintable.net family of websites.


"There's so much to print for the Fourth of July," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "Whether you're planning a family barbecue or hosting a formal holiday event, these sites can help"


The grocery lists and meal planners from FreePrintableGroceryList.com and PrintablePlanners.net can assist with party planning, and the Independence Day recipe cards from FreePrintableRecipeCards.net are great for sharing. Holiday gift tags, which can also be used to label foods, are at FreePrintableGiftTags.net.


For letter-writing, flier-making, and more there's FreePrintableStationery.net, FreeLetterheadTemplates.net and PageBorders.net. Each site has patriotic stationery, letterhead and borders with designs featuring stars and stripes, the U.S. flag and the Statue of Liberty.


The Fourth of July coloring pages at FreePrintableColoringPages.net have iconic images of fireworks, children, eagles, flags and more to color.


Business cards with American flags print instantly at FreePrintableBusinessCards.net.


The Independence Day certificates are at FreePrintableCertificates.net, and include awards as well as commemorative holiday printables.


A time- and money-saving option is to purchase the Independence Day Printables Pack for $12. It includes 40 of the most popular Fourth of July printables in one convenient download.


"Independence Day is also an opportunity to look over the founding documents of the United States," Savetz said. "At PrintableConstitution.com, you can download and copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and more, including pocket versions to fold and give out at holiday events"


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Kay Savetz
Dateline: Portland, OR United States
Cell Phone: (707) 400-6360
Jump To Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Jump To Kay Savetz -- Free Printables
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics