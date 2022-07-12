Inauguration of the Photo Exhibition: Paris on the Potomac

Washington, DC July 12, 2022..........Last week, the Alliance Française of Washington, DC (AFDC) held a reception at the Ven Hotel at Embassy Row to showcase its first-ever photo exhibition, "Paris on the Potomac." This exhibition concluded the photo competition launched by the organization in April. Participation in the contest was free and open to all, whether professional photographers or amateurs. More than 100 photos of Paris-related places in Washington, DC were submitted – all wonderful examples of connections between the City of Light and the American capital.

In a dramatic moment, AFDC revealed the winners by removing the curtain covering their photographs!

Hannah Wegmann was awarded the prize for 18 years old and older for her photo of the Bartholdi Fountain and two children twirling in front.

The award for 15-17 years old went to Raphael Fox for his beautiful picture of Washington National Cathedral.

And finally, Nelson Valera received the Audience Award, as voted by AFDC's followers on Facebook and Instagram, for a photograph of his daughter at the French pastry shop Poupon.

The exhibition will stay open until the end of July, and each participating photographer has at least one of their photos displayed. The exhibition is located at The VEN Embassy Row at 2015 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20036 (Gallery Room).

This event was sponsored by The VEN Hotel at Embassy Row, Washington Hispanic Newspaper, and Du Plain Global Enterprises, Inc.

