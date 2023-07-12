In Conversation with Jack Spears, an Ivy League University Professor Who Has Recently Ventured into the Realm of Fiction

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Today, Bookpleasures.com has the pleasures of interviewing Jack Spears, an Ivy League University Professor who has recently ventured into the realm of fiction with his gripping thriller, Trust Me with Your Life.

Jack is a prolific writer who has authored numerous works of non-fiction under a different name. His latest novel delves into the intricate world of a university hospital, where a narcissistic sociopathic doctor reigns supreme, evading justice and leaving readers on the edge of their seats.

With themes of intimacy, self-preservation, and revenge, the book captivates readers with its sharp and vivid writing style.

Trust Me with Your Life is the perfect summer read for fans of hospital dramas, psychological thrillers, and Italian-American heritage.

Without further ado, let's welcome Jack Spears to the interview.

Norm: Thank you Jack for taking part in our interview.

As an author who has previously focused on non-fiction, what prompted your decision to transition into fiction writing? Were there any notable differences or challenges you encountered while exploring this new genre?

Jack: Thank you so much for your interest in my fiction book and also for the opportunity to be interviewed.

I have spent many years working as a physician-scientist, publishing scientific papers that had to be based on reliable data, to answer questions with results backed by statistical analysis, on relevant health issues.

It all sounds very important … but, in such endeavors, there is hardly any room for expressing emotions, much less using one's imagination.

I found that healthcare professionals and patients are at risk of being dehumanized, as givers and recipients of prescribed treatments.

I found the ability to use fiction liberating my freedom to focus on different personalities, vulnerabilities, doubts, weaknesses, mental health issues, and even vices that may not be so easy to detect.

Norm: Trust Me with Your Life has received praise as the perfect summer read for fans of realistic hospital dramas, psychological thrillers, and Italian-American heritage.

What do you believe sets your novel apart from other works in these genres, and what do you hope readers will take away from the experience of reading your book?

Jack: Feedback from beta readers and colleagues in the health sciences agreed on appreciating the accurate description of daily life in an academic hospital, often hidden from the public.

This novel should be particularly interesting to practicing surgeons, surgeons in training, other healthcare professionals, and the inquisitive reader curious to find out more about what may be going on in a hospital.

I believe that the level of detail, information, and character development is unusually rich.

My own Italian-American heritage allowed me to bring additional depth and insight into that realm, especially for some characters.

Norm: Trust Me with Your Life takes readers on a journey into the hidden world of a university hospital, shedding light on power relations and the culture within the surgical profession.

What inspired you to explore this particular setting and theme?

Jack: I have spent decades of my professional career in such a setting. I am well aware of the awesome responsibility of caring for a helpless patient under general anesthesia.

If the level of commitment, expertise, control, and transparency were not up to par, the consequences can be disastrous.

The events described in my book are completely fictional, but they are entirely plausible. We should never allow "power relations" and "culture" to supersede our commitment to care for patients who have no choice but to "trust us with their lives!"

Norm The protagonist of your novel is a narcissistic sociopathic doctor who manages to climb the leadership ladder, evade consequences for his actions, and maintain connections within the hospital and the local community.

What drew you to this character and what challenges did you face while developing such a complex and morally ambiguous figure?

Jack: Mental illness in the medical community, as it is in the general public, still carries a stigma.

The book still leaves some room for understanding a character who, while unable to live with honesty and compassion, finds himself in a position of authority.

It's a bit like a mad prince, who never earned his title, of course.

As in any character development, I try to put myself in every character's shoes. What would I do, as a sociopath? What would I do, as a liar? What would I do as a drug addict?

Luckily for me, I'm not one of them, but they could plausibly reach positions of authority in hospitals, or in medical schools, as they do in politics.

I think you would agree that a sociopathic surgeon is way more interesting as a fictional character than a "Swiss clock" surgeon type.

Norm: Your novel delves into themes of intimacy, self-preservation, and revenge, particularly when one of the victims has ties to the Mafia underworld. How did you approach intertwining these themes and what significance do they hold within the narrative?

Jack: A sociopathic surgeon is also a more interesting fictional book character than a "Mother Theresa" who is good even in the operating room.

Once any person is not stopped, redirected, or treated appropriately during their formative years, the chances for correction, redemption, and rehabilitation, not to mention the damage done, are very difficult to repair.

As masterfully depicted in Mario Puzo's books—the Godfather and others—there are sometimes alternatives to the legal handling of a problem. It is always a sign of failure in our society, but it can be more entertaining and more effective. I tried to inject humor into such scenes.

Norm: Your novel has been praised for its characters' depth and complexity. Could you elaborate on how you developed these characters and what inspired their individual strengths and frailties?

Jack: One of the wonderful aspects of reading (or writing) a book, rather than watching a movie, is appreciating the power of character development. In a movie, one can see how the actor walks, talks, and acts.

I have also read books that are "all dialog". They may be fast-paced and full of explosive surprises.

Yet, I don't favor such a style. I much prefer striving to understand why one may end up expressing certain repressed feelings or performing certain actions, especially if potentially harmful to others.

And the juxtaposition of a despicable character raised in privilege versus the self-made minority hero was just too good to pass up.

Norm: Your writing style in Trust Me with Your Life has been described as distinctively original, with a sharp and vivid quality that occasionally takes on a poetic tone.

How would you describe your approach to crafting the narrative and creating a unique voice for the novel?

Jack: I am sincerely grateful to the editors and the readers who appreciated my description of small gestures, pauses, unexpressed thoughts, nightmares, regret, hope, and despair.

More than anything else, I wanted to celebrate the ability to overcome adversity and self-doubt through caring attention from a loved one.

The book is a celebration of caring and devoted love over money and power.

Norm: With the novel's surprising end, readers are left eagerly anticipating a sequel. Are there any plans to continue the story or explore similar themes in your future works?

Jack: Oh yes! I am already contemplating a plot for the inevitable sequel. It will be completely different, surprising, and branching out in different realms.

Still, it will make a lot more sense after reading and understanding Trust Me with Your Life.

Norm: Where can our readers find out more about you and Trust Me With Your Life?

Jack: I believe this interview of yours was very helpful in that respect!

Norm: As we conclude this interview, as an author with a diverse range of interests, including track and field, fishing, and cooking, how do these hobbies influence or inspire your writing process?

Do you find any parallels between these activities and the art of storytelling?

Jack: Absolutely! The commitment to training assiduously for track and field, the care and convivial social aspect of cooking for others, and the hopeful patience required to enjoy fishing are all activities aimed at "building" and "achieving" a worthy goal. Just like a good fiction book can take us away on a journey of exploration away from our daily life towards a greater understanding of our common human condition.





Norm: Thanks once again and good luck with all of your future endeavors



