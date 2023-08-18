In Conversation With William Stevenson Author of Ricky’s Dream Trip to the Ancient Worlds of Egypt, Greece, and Rome

Friday, August 18, 2023

Bookpleasures.com is delighted to host an interview with Author William Stevenson, as he takes readers on a captivating time-traveling adventure through the ancient worlds of Egypt, Greece, and Rome, skillfully blending fiction with history to ignite the curiosity of young minds.

Norm: Good day William and thanks for taking part in our interview.

What inspired you to write Ricky's Dream Trip to the Ancient Worlds of Egypt, Greece, and Rome?

Was there a specific moment or event that sparked the idea for this captivating adventure?

William: The evolvement of a series of books featuring Ricky and his grandfather (poppop) was totally unintentional. The dream to the ancient worlds of Egypt, Greece and Rome was

Part of a dream trip series that included seven trips. The success of the first book, "Ricky's dream trip through the solar system" inspired me to write six additional stories.

Norm: The cover and title of the book are eye-catching and inviting. How did you come up with the concept for the cover, and what significance does it hold in representing the essence of the story?

William: The artwork is the brainchild of fireman creative whose company did a great deal of research to capture the essence of how people looked in each period.

Norm: The book blends fiction with historical facts and cultural nuances. How did you approach the process of incorporating these elements to create an engaging and educational experience for young readers?

William: I also did a great deal of research to capture the historical perspective. Ricky's involvement was woven into each story. His depiction as a hero helped maintain interest in each segment.

Norm: Ricky's adventures take him through ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome. Why did you choose these particular ancient civilizations for the journey, and what fascinated you the most about each of these historical settings?

William: The selection of Egypt, Greece and Rome was chosen because of the importance of the main characters from each ancient period. Egypt focused on Tutankhamun (king tut)

Who was close to Ricky's age when he became king. Ancient Greece gave me an opportunity to introduce Aristotle and Alexander the Great. Both are giants of historic accomplishments.

Finally, Ancient Rome allowed me to write about Julius Caesar as a teenager.

Norm: The book promises to provide readers with a deeper understanding of the historical contributions of these ancient civilizations. What specific aspects or lessons do you hope young readers will take away from the book?

William: The books are written on a foundation of love between a grandfather and his grandson. The stories from the ancient world are designed to expose the young readers to the human nature of the well-known characters.

Norm: Ricky's Dream Trip is described as an adventure for readers of all ages. How do you ensure that the book appeals to both children and adults?

William: Each story focuses on characters that are well known by name. It gives adults and teachers an opportunity to bring the past into reality.

Norm: Time travel stories often present unique challenges in terms of plot development and character arcs. How did you approach the storytelling to keep the narrative engaging and relatable?

William: All of the stories thrust Ricky into the mainstream of a specific moment in the lives of famous leaders. Ricky's positive contribution in the lives of well-known characters helps Maintain the interest of the readers.

Norm: As an author, how did you balance the use of imagination and creative storytelling with historical accuracy while writing the book?

William: I did a lot of research and wove imagination with documented reality.

Norm: In your bio, you mentioned writing these stories for your grandson. How did your personal connection to your grandson influence the writing process, and did he have any specific input or reactions while reading the stories?

William: Ricky was impressed with the effort it took to create the series. He also was pleased with his ability to be able to introduce the stories to his future family.

Norm: The advance reading copies are available on NetGalley. How do you feel about early reader feedback, and has it influenced any aspects of the book before its official release?

William: The acceptance by parents and educators has given me great satisfaction. The books were not field tested prior to their release.

Norm: Where can our readers find out more about you and Ricky's Dream Trip to the Ancient Worlds of Egypt, Greece, and Rome?

William: MY WEBSITE

Norm: Given the success of Ricky's Dream Trip, do you have plans for more adventures or other writing projects in the future? If so, can you share any hints about what readers can expect next?

William: If readers access MY WEBSITE , they'll find four other books that were enjoyed by many children and adults.

Norm: Lastly, how would you sum up the overall experience of writing this book, and what do you hope readers will remember most about Ricky's Dream Trip to the Ancient Worlds of Egypt, Greece, and Rome?

William: My experience of writing the dream trip series was mentally demanding. However, they were written on a foundation of the love I have for my grandson. I hope my feelings get transmitted to the future readers of the series.

Norm: Once more I express my gratitude, and I wish you the best of luck in all your undertakings.