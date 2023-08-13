In Conversation With Mary Keliikoa Author of Mystery Novels

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Bookpleasures.com welcomes as our guest, Mary Keliikoa, an accomplished author known for her gripping mystery novels.

Her Kelly Pruett mystery series has been recognized with nominations for some major awards, like the Shamus, Lefty, Agatha, and Anthony.

Mary's talent extends beyond novels, as her short stories have been published in esteemed outlets such as Woman's World and the anthology Peace, Love and Crime: Crime Fiction Inspired by Music of the '60s.

Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, she has firsthand experience working alongside lawyers, allowing her to infuse her writing with a captivating blend of legal expertise and thrilling narratives.

Her stories are marked by intricate plots and unexpected twists, all while ensuring that justice prevails.

Good day Mary and thanks for taking part in our interview.

Norm: Can you tell us a bit about your background and how it has influenced your writing?

Mary: Thank you for having me and absolutely! I'm the youngest of four and I spent my early childhood years at the Oregon coast and then lived in the Portland area for many years after that.

Growing up in the Pacific NW influenced where I chose to set my books.

Whether it is the Oregon coast with its' beautiful ocean and cliffs, or the coast range with its towering evergreens, or the City of Portland with its gritty and gorgeous parts intermixed, the setting is a character all its own.

The other strong influence was my 18 years in the legal profession as a paralegal and secretary. I was surrounded by lawyers, courthouse runs, deadlines, and interesting characters.

I soaked every bit of that experience in, and it has influenced not only what I write, but the reason I write in the first place.

Having the ability to dictate the outcome and set the world upright, especially at the end of a mystery, is one of my favorite things about being an author.

Norm: What inspired you to write mystery novels, specifically in the PI and sheriff genres?

Mary: It goes back to those years in law. I was always intrigued by the two sides of every case and the puzzle of trying to figure out which side was right.

I found there were three sides to every story – our clients, their clients, and the truth. And it was that investigation to find out what the truth was that intrigued me.

My time in law also gave me the opportunity to cross paths with actual private investigators, and I had law enforcement officers in my family.

Between that, and finding authors such as Sue Grafton, Mary Higgins Clark, Faye Kellerman, and Patricia Cornwell, whose books I devoured, I knew which part of the genre I wanted to write in.

Norm: How did you come up with the idea for the Misty Pines Mystery Series and the character of Sheriff Jax Turner?

Mary: The plot of the first book in the series is how Misty Pines and Jax were born in the first place.

When I was 14, a young girl in my community was abducted while out walking with a friend, and later found murdered at the Oregon coast.

That crime changed the face of my small town, and me, forever because like the girl who was murdered, I walked the country roads on a regular basis.

When I started thinking of using that true crime as the cold case in book 1, I knew it had to be set at the coast.

But I wanted the creative license of not having it be an actual location, and that's when Misty Pines was created. Jax came shortly after, and it was clear that these stories would be his to tell.

When creating him, I needed someone strong and vulnerable, and I drew his character based upon the various strong military and law enforcement men I'd grown up with.

Norm: In your upcoming release, Deadly Tides, what can readers expect from the second book in the Misty Pines Mystery Series?

Mary: Twists and turns of course! But also growth in the various characters' relationships.

For example, Jax wants to reconcile with his ex-wife, FBI Agent Abby Kanekoa and the two cases in Deadly Tides will give them ample time to cross paths.

But other relationships as well, including Abby and her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's, and who might have witnessed the crime Jax is working.

The reader can also expect some new characters. Jax needs a new deputy, and Rachel, the daughter of Jax's former partner when he worked homicide in Portland, has applied.

She brings some challenges, one being her dad doesn't approve of her move to Misty Pines, and Koa, her search and rescue dog.

Norm: The book description mentions a missing surf legend and a pool of blood. What drew you to incorporate these elements into the story?

Mary: Many might not think of the Oregon coast as a place to surf because of the frigid water temps, but there is a solid surf culture there, and I wanted to show case that.

Also, I have a resident surf expert in my house—I'm married to a very Hawaiian man who grew up on the islands.

No way could I let that knowledge go to waste! As for the pool of blood…well, I figured that pool would leave little doubt about what likely happened to the victim.

Norm: Could you elaborate on the significance of the severed foot found on the beach and its connection to the larger investigation in Deadly Tides?

Mary: I first heard about the phenomenon of severed feet washing ashore along the Pacific NW coastlines probably eight years ago.

I found it so intriguing and always knew I wanted to incorporate it into a story. In this book, the fear is the feet are not from some person who fell overboard at sea miles away, but to the missing surf shop owner.

The reasons for the feet being severed would give too much away, so I can't elaborate on that. But it is definitely connected…or not… sorry – bad severed foot joke!

Norm: How do you approach character development, particularly in creating flawed heroes like Sheriff Jax Turner?

Mary: I start by creating the character as how I want them to walk into their world. I know they need to have the strength to get the job done, but recognize they can't be superhuman either.

Since we are shaped by our history, that's where I begin creating the flaws. What happened to this character in their past that has shaped their present.

In Jax's case, he had a very harsh father who he couldn't please. Even when he thought he might get some points by entering the Navy, his father died before he could witness that.

That sets the tone of Jax feeling as if he's always falling short.

The cold case in the book is a situation where he tried without success to bring the missing girl home and that falling short once again becomes another anchor around his neck.

He loves his daughter—he can't save her either. It all amplifies his one particular flaw of working in overdrive—oblivious sometimes to the fact he's rolling over other people in his quest to get it right.

But that flaw is also part of his strength because he is determined to overcome, which makes him the perfect hero to find the missing girl in Hidden Pieces, and to bring justice to the missing surfer in Deadly Tides.

Norm: Can you share any insights into your writing process and how you create the twists and turns that keep readers engaged in your mysteries?

Mary: As a pantster, most of the twists you see come to me just as I'm writing. And I generally know if it's a good one if all of a sudden I'm out of my chair with a squeal!

I truly do surprise myself most of the time. But once the draft is done, I will go back through and see if there's something else I can add and strengthen.

It's also that part of the process that I shore up my red herrings.

Norm: How do you balance your love for legal themes and books in your writing? Are there any legal aspects or references that readers can expect in your novels?

Mary: I tend to infuse law enforcement in some capacity in my books, so the reader can generally count on that. Even if they are not leading the core investigation, my characters will encounter those in the legal system at some point.

I also like to have my characters often riding that line of moral ambiguity. For example, the character knows the law, but either skirts it or twists it to work for them.

But in every case, I balance it with character. If the reader doesn't care about the person telling the story, what they might lose if they don't achieve their goals, or what happens if they do, then none of the rest matters. I find character is everything.

Norm: What other projects or plans do you have in store for readers beyond the Misty Pines Mystery Series?

Mary: I'm very excited that my first stand-alone, DON'T ASK, DON'T FOLLOW, will be out on May 24, 2024!

An ambitious paralegal discovers her boss murdered and her sister fleeing the scene, leaving her only this cryptic message: don't follow.

But when she comes under suspicion for the crime, she must decide whether finding her sister to uncover the truth is worth destroying the only family she's ever known.

It's the first book that I've been able to incorporate the law firm setting and that was a lot of fun!

Norm: Where can our readers find out more about you and the Misty Pines Mystery Series?

Mary: You can find everything on my WEBSITE: I'm also on social media most everywhere. Those links are at the top of my website as well!

Norm: As we wind up this interview, as an author, how do you recharge and find inspiration when you're not writing? How does your time in Hawaii contribute to your creativity?

Mary: I love to travel abroad, and I find that meeting new people, immersing into different cultures, and really talking with people and hearing their perspectives, is inspirational.

I always come home with new ideas and fully recharged for what's next. I also take lots of afternoon walks to clear my mind.

As for Hawaii, that is my sacred space where I don't spend much time writing. I really embrace the break and spend time at the ocean, although my mind is never fully quiet.

I've been known to spend hours at the beach enjoying the sun and water, and plotting murder—novels that is ?

Norm: Thanks once again and good luck with all of your future endeavors

Mary: Thank you so much for having me!





