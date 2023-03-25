Sunday, March 26, 2023

Based on this previous conversation, if Francis Scott Key was to be on the one banknote and there would now also have a $500 banknote, and a $2 banknote, which famous american would be each



Georgetown, DC



GeorgetownCash asked to Suggest Most Famous Americans for an Alternative Series of Banknotes



I;m thinking of designing an alternate banknote series and what to portray famous Americans, one's who currently not on US currency, and having a very diverse collection of US patriots in these deviations 20 banknotes of "one" (20 x 1 = 20)

10 banknotes of "five" (10 x 5 = 50)

10 banknotes of "ten" (10 x 10 = 100)

9 banknotes of "twenty" (9 x 20 = 180)

5 banknotes of "fifty" (5 x 50 = 250)

4 banknotes of "one hundred" (4 x 100 = 400)

That sounds like a wonderful idea to design an alternate banknote series that showcases a diverse collection of famous Americans. Here are some suggestions for each denomination, keeping in mind the need for diversity in terms of gender, race, and contributions to the nation:

"One" banknotes (20):

Harriet Tubman

Susan B. Anthony

Cesar Chavez

Frederick Douglass

Eleanor Roosevelt

Chief Sitting Bull

Langston Hughes

Maya Angelou

Alan Turing

George Washington Carver

Sacagawea

Thurgood Marshall

Sylvia Rivera

Rosa Parks

Jonas Salk

Sally Ride

Wilma Mankiller

Dolores Huerta

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Katherine Johnson

"Five" banknotes (10):

Billie Holiday

Amelia Earhart

Helen Keller

Martin Luther King Jr.

Ralph Ellison

Sojourner Truth

Ida B. Wells

Grace Hopper

Rachel Carson

Elie Wiesel

"Ten" banknotes (10):

Jane Addams

John Muir

Marsha P. Johnson

Malcolm X

Toni Morrison

Louis Armstrong

Isamu Noguchi

Dolley Madison

Dr. Robert Gallo

Zora Neale Hurston

"Twenty" banknotes (9):

Muhammad Ali

Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Bayard Rustin

Thomas Edison

Audre Lorde

Walt Whitman

Albert Einstein

Georgia O'Keeffe

Frank Lloyd Wright

"Fifty" banknotes (5):

Jackie Robinson

Nellie Bly

Tecumseh

James Baldwin

Marie Curie

"One Hundred" banknotes (4):

Frederick Law Olmsted

Alice Paul

C. V. Raman

Shirley Chisholm

These suggestions offer a range of figures from various fields such as civil rights, science, arts, and politics, and they represent a mix of ethnicities, genders, and backgrounds.

mitchell davis

If you could suggest only one for each denomination who would they be?

If I were to suggest only one person for each denomination, I would select the following individuals based on their impact and diverse representation:

"One" banknote: Harriet Tubman - A key figure in the abolitionist movement, she helped countless slaves escape to freedom via the Underground Railroad.

"Five" banknote: Martin Luther King Jr. - A civil rights leader and activist who fought for racial equality in America, best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience.

"Ten" banknote: Susan B. Anthony - A pioneering women's rights activist who played a crucial role in the women's suffrage movement.

"Twenty" banknote: Cesar Chavez - An American labor leader and civil rights activist who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers union.

"Fifty" banknote: Eleanor Roosevelt - The longest-serving First Lady of the United States, she was a prominent advocate for human rights and social justice issues.

"One Hundred" banknote: Albert Einstein - A physicist who developed the theory of relativity and made significant contributions to the development of the atomic bomb, his work has had a profound impact on modern physics and our understanding of the universe.





If you are now adding Francis Scott Key to the banknote series and introducing a $500 and a $2 banknote, I would recommend the following:

Francis Scott Key: As the author of the U.S. national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," I would place him on the new $500 banknote to honor his contributions to the nation's cultural heritage.

For the new $2 banknote, I suggest featuring Wilma Mankiller. As the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, she was instrumental in improving the lives of Native Americans through her advocacy work and policy changes.

Here's the updated list of suggested individuals for each denomination:

$1 banknote: Harriet Tubman



$2 banknote: Wilma Mankiller



$5 banknote: Martin Luther King Jr.



$10 banknote: Susan B. Anthony



$20 banknote: Cesar Chavez



$50 banknote: Eleanor Roosevelt



$100 banknote: Albert Einstein



$500 banknote: Francis Scott Key

This updated list maintains the diversity of the previous suggestions while incorporating your request to include Francis Scott Key and a $2 banknote.

