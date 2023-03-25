Sunday, March 26, 2023
Based on this previous conversation, if Francis Scott Key was to be on the one banknote and there would now also have a $500 banknote, and a $2 banknote, which famous american would be each
Saturday, March 25, 2023
GeorgetownCash asked to Suggest Most Famous Americans for an Alternative Series of Banknotes
I;m thinking of designing an alternate banknote series and what to portray famous Americans, one's who currently not on US currency, and having a very diverse collection of US patriots in these deviations 20 banknotes of "one" (20 x 1 = 20)
10 banknotes of "five" (10 x 5 = 50)
10 banknotes of "ten" (10 x 10 = 100)
9 banknotes of "twenty" (9 x 20 = 180)
5 banknotes of "fifty" (5 x 50 = 250)
4 banknotes of "one hundred" (4 x 100 = 400)
That sounds like a wonderful idea to design an alternate banknote series that showcases a diverse collection of famous Americans. Here are some suggestions for each denomination, keeping in mind the need for diversity in terms of gender, race, and contributions to the nation:
"One" banknotes (20):
Harriet Tubman
Susan B. Anthony
Cesar Chavez
Frederick Douglass
Eleanor Roosevelt
Chief Sitting Bull
Langston Hughes
Maya Angelou
Alan Turing
George Washington Carver
Sacagawea
Thurgood Marshall
Sylvia Rivera
Rosa Parks
Jonas Salk
Sally Ride
Wilma Mankiller
Dolores Huerta
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Katherine Johnson
"Five" banknotes (10):
Billie Holiday
Amelia Earhart
Helen Keller
Martin Luther King Jr.
Ralph Ellison
Sojourner Truth
Ida B. Wells
Grace Hopper
Rachel Carson
Elie Wiesel
"Ten" banknotes (10):
Jane Addams
John Muir
Marsha P. Johnson
Malcolm X
Toni Morrison
Louis Armstrong
Isamu Noguchi
Dolley Madison
Dr. Robert Gallo
Zora Neale Hurston
"Twenty" banknotes (9):
Muhammad Ali
Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Bayard Rustin
Thomas Edison
Audre Lorde
Walt Whitman
Albert Einstein
Georgia O'Keeffe
Frank Lloyd Wright
"Fifty" banknotes (5):
Jackie Robinson
Nellie Bly
Tecumseh
James Baldwin
Marie Curie
"One Hundred" banknotes (4):
Frederick Law Olmsted
Alice Paul
C. V. Raman
Shirley Chisholm
These suggestions offer a range of figures from various fields such as civil rights, science, arts, and politics, and they represent a mix of ethnicities, genders, and backgrounds.
mitchell davis
If you could suggest only one for each denomination who would they be?
If I were to suggest only one person for each denomination, I would select the following individuals based on their impact and diverse representation:
"One" banknote: Harriet Tubman - A key figure in the abolitionist movement, she helped countless slaves escape to freedom via the Underground Railroad.
"Five" banknote: Martin Luther King Jr. - A civil rights leader and activist who fought for racial equality in America, best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience.
"Ten" banknote: Susan B. Anthony - A pioneering women's rights activist who played a crucial role in the women's suffrage movement.
"Twenty" banknote: Cesar Chavez - An American labor leader and civil rights activist who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers union.
"Fifty" banknote: Eleanor Roosevelt - The longest-serving First Lady of the United States, she was a prominent advocate for human rights and social justice issues.
"One Hundred" banknote: Albert Einstein - A physicist who developed the theory of relativity and made significant contributions to the development of the atomic bomb, his work has had a profound impact on modern physics and our understanding of the universe.
If you are now adding Francis Scott Key to the banknote series and introducing a $500 and a $2 banknote, I would recommend the following:
Francis Scott Key: As the author of the U.S. national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," I would place him on the new $500 banknote to honor his contributions to the nation's cultural heritage.
For the new $2 banknote, I suggest featuring Wilma Mankiller. As the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, she was instrumental in improving the lives of Native Americans through her advocacy work and policy changes.
Here's the updated list of suggested individuals for each denomination:
$1 banknote: Harriet Tubman
$2 banknote: Wilma Mankiller
$5 banknote: Martin Luther King Jr.
$10 banknote: Susan B. Anthony
$20 banknote: Cesar Chavez
$50 banknote: Eleanor Roosevelt
$100 banknote: Albert Einstein
$500 banknote: Francis Scott Key
This updated list maintains the diversity of the previous suggestions while incorporating your request to include Francis Scott Key and a $2 banknote.
