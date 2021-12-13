Monday, December 13, 2021

Ice Rescue Training

-- Women's Business Success

-- Leadership



*Op-Ed: It's Way Past Time for U.S. Companies To Use Their Economic Strength And Pressure The International Olympic Committee Not To Award Its Games To Totalitarian Countries



INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY,









Lifesaving Resources (lifesaving.com) announces plans to conduct the 2022 INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, February 17 - 20, in Portland, Maine. This intensive 4-day training program is intended to train and authorize First Responders from throughout the U.S., as well as other countries, as Ice Rescue Instructors, who, upon successful completion of the Academy, will be authorized to conduct NFPA 1670 & NFPA 1006 compliant Ice Rescue Awareness, Operations, and Technician level courses. Tuition includes single-occupancy hotel lodging, all meals, books and materials, and 4-days of intensive and comprehensive training. For information/registration, please access the Lifesaving Resources' website at www.lifesaving.com.



Gerald M. Dworkin



gerald@lifesaving.com



Kennebunkport, ME



United States



Main Phone: 207/967-8614



https://www.expertclick.com/7675



D. Kevin Berchelmann - Executive Coach -- Speaker -- Strategist -- Leadership Facilitator







My personal mission is to inspire senior leaders to succeed by positively impacting the lives of those they lead through trust, respect, vision and authenticity, proving that high performance, accountability and demonstrable empathy can coexist.



D. Kevin Berchelmann, CEO and Founder of Triangle Performance, LLC set out nearly two decades ago to take the leadership lessons learned from his military service and senior executive roles in general management, human resources and operations to help companies improve performance by getting the most out of their leadership teams. He is an expert strategist, sought-after executive coach and consultant, and in-demand speaker.



Houston, TX



281-257-4442



kevinb@triangleperformance.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-2711



3 Cost Cutting Tips to Increase Your Female Business Bottom-line







Wealthy Women Inner Circle is a company that teaches women how to create their own dream multi-million-dollar business that feeds their passion to achieve personal, financial, and professional freedom. Cost cutting can be a very quick way to increase your bottom line in the short term. By minimizing staff and improving the systems in your business you can immediately impact your profitability. Constant focus on cutting costs will encourage you to review your policies and practices more often than you otherwise might consider doing.



Charlotte Howard Collins



Summerville, SC



843-376-9044



charlotte@iamcharlottehoward.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=264638

Visit https://www.OnlyTheBestGifts.com/



Tivoli Chocolate we are proud to be truly gourmet. We source quality ingredients that are the highest quality from around the world and carefully handcraft each batch of our gourmet chocolate to perfection.



These chocolates are meant to be consumed, savored, and shared. if you are looking for a 'party in your mouth' order the Tivoli Chef's Choice. We know of no other handmade chocolates that offer one-of-a-kind combinations that will satisfy the most discerning chocoholic.



https://tivolichocolate.com/



Contact James at: 312-527-9111



jfeldman@shifthappens.com





The Caring Generation® How to Stop Being a Caretaker







Caregiving vs. Caretaking?



Caregiving is often viewed as a one-sided relationship with one person caring or assisting another person who needs help. But what about the bigger picture of how poor health eventually results in the need for a caregiver.



One aspect not usually considered is the obligations and responsibilities that caregivers and care receivers have to their own lives that impact federal healthcare spending. While consumers express concern about rising healthcare costs, few realize that 56% of the United State's federal budget is attributed to Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, Chip, social security, and safety net programs.



How many caregivers place their health and well-being at risk and become a person who needs care, forcing children or other family members to become caretakers? Isolation, loneliness, being a burden, or relying on family members to be caregivers transfers from generation to generation.



Pamela Wilson



Golden, CO



303-810-1816



pamela@pameladwilson.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=264542



