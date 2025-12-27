Speaker
I complained about a vet bill that saved my dog’s life — until my daughter yanked my leash
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Springfield, OR
Saturday, December 27, 2025


It's stressful work veterinarians do. The suicide rate among those in this profession is among the highest.The other day, my younger daughter Allison slapped me upside the head — as she is wont to do, and often wants to do.

After Kate and I shelled out thousands of dollars for surgery and four days of hospitalization to save our precious poodle Nico's life,

I complained to Allison about having to spend another five Benjamins to get his stitches removed and his healing hulk X-rayed at a neighborhood veterinarian's office. "I don't know how vets sleep at night — 500 bucks," I groused in a text to Allison.

Read More https://www.startribune.com/occupational-risks-veterinarians-pet-care/601551477

