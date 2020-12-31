Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > I Suggested Some Pictures That Did Reflect His Energy and He Immediately Perked Up
Text
I Suggested Some Pictures That Did Reflect His Energy and He Immediately Perked Up
From:
Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer
Los Angeles , CA
Thursday, December 31, 2020

 
Work had been sluggish lately. Kevin was struggling with his home office. It was draining him instead of inspiring him.
 
He felt unmotivated and didn't know what to do.
 
Kevin called me hoping that a change of wall color may help.
 
After a brief conversation about what his work entailed and what he was struggling with, I was able to suggest some colors for him to consider.
 
As I was discussing the colors, my intuition kicked in and said there's something else. I asked him what else was in the room.
 
He described some pictures he had of his other passion, riding motorcycles. However, the pictures were of the bikes standing still.
 
His energy needed motion and even though these pictures were loved, they were not a reflection of his energy.
 
I suggested some pictures that did reflect his energy and he immediately perked up - just looking at the suggestions
 
Getting the wheels in motion in the pictures, got his wheels in motion in business again.
Want to know more about making your office work for you, Just call 626 485 6354
--

Jeanette Chasworth, ASID

The COLOR Whisperer

Certified Interior Designer

Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist

2011-12 President, Pasadena Chapter, American Society of Interior Designers

626 485 6354

Uplevel your House from a Closet to a Home
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Jeanette Chasworth
Dateline: Monrovia, CA United States
Direct Phone: 626 485 6354
Jump To Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer Jump To Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer
Contact Click to Contact