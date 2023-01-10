How to write humor for business part 6

And another short, under 1 minute, tip on adding humor to your business (and personal) communications. Keynote speaker and funny female motivational speaker Jan McInnis has uploaded her weekly video tip on humor writing; and no, you do not have to be a comedian to use humor. This is tip number 6.

McInnis produces short videos weekly on writing humor for business. These are quick comedy writing tips that you can use to develop humor for your business message and marketing.

"This week's tip may seem easy, because it IS easy. But it's also overlooked. If you want to add quick humor to written communications, then have some fun with this tip." McInnis says.

McInnis notes the value of humor in business includes everything from making instant connections to diffusing tension and getting people to actually WANT to listen to you! And it's not just for sales people, she notes. She says that whether you're in the C-suite or the Cubicle-Suite, you can and should use humor at work.

According to McInnis humor will "show your humor side! And if we've learned anything from social media it's that people want to see that you are an actual human."

McInnis is known as The Work Lady, as she shares her keynotes on using humor in business with associations and corporations throughout the country. She is also a comedy writer who has written for EVERYONE on the planet (according to her), from Jay Leno's Tonight Show monologue to guests on the Jerry Springer show, and everyone in between – hundreds of radio stations, greeting cards, and other keynote speakers.

The humor writing series is voiced by McInnis and is in a cartoon format to make it more interesting than a talking head.

Check out the link here and also the entire series on her youtube channel link.

About Jan

Jan McInnis is a noted comedian, keynote speaker, author, and Master of Ceremonies. She has worked with thousands of associations, corporations, and businesses across North America. She was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and The Washington Post, and is the author of two books, namely "Convention Comedian- Stories and Wisdom from Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs" and "Finding the Funny Fast- How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds." McInnis is also an accomplished comedy writer who has written for many people, places, and events including the Tonight Show monologue with Jay Leno.