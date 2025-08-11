Monday, August 11, 2025
Hey: Tom Antion: Here's your ExpertMinute.
How to send a video news release from your E-mail Newsletter: https://www.youtube.com/embed/xxCvU59DF6c
Find your headline from your email and move to Notepad.
1) Tag the Headline with Headline tags:
2) Grab the YouTube embed and move to notepad
3) Log in at www.ExpertClick.com
4) Choose HTML News Release.
5) Cut and Paste the headline – everything else is automated.
6) Go to page 3
7) Grab the YouTube Embed
8) Click load at the bottom to test.
9) Go to publish, and check proof
10) Go live.
11) Show this video to your Virtual employee and never think about it again.