How to Send a Video News Release From Your E mail Newsletter
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Monday, August 11, 2025

 
Hey: Tom Antion: Here's your ExpertMinute.

How to send a video news release from your E-mail Newsletter:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/xxCvU59DF6c

Find your headline from your email and move to Notepad.

1) Tag the Headline with Headline tags:

2) Grab the YouTube embed and move to notepad

3) Log in at www.ExpertClick.com

4) Choose HTML News Release.

5) Cut and Paste the headline – everything else is automated.

6) Go to page 3

7) Grab the YouTube Embed

8) Click load at the bottom to test.

9) Go to publish, and check proof

10) Go live.

11) Show this video to your Virtual employee and never think about it again.

