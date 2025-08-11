From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Monday, August 11, 2025





How to send a video news release from your E-mail Newsletter:



https://www.youtube.com/embed/xxCvU59DF6c



Find your headline from your email and move to Notepad.



1) Tag the Headline with Headline tags:



2) Grab the YouTube embed and move to notepad



3) Log in at www.ExpertClick.com



4) Choose HTML News Release.



5) Cut and Paste the headline – everything else is automated.



6) Go to page 3



7) Grab the YouTube Embed



8) Click load at the bottom to test.



9) Go to publish, and check proof



10) Go live.



11) Show this video to your Virtual employee and never think about it again.



Hey: Tom Antion: Here's your ExpertMinute.How to send a video news release from your E-mail Newsletter:Find your headline from your email and move to Notepad.1) Tag the Headline with Headline tags:2) Grab the YouTube embed and move to notepad3) Log in at www.ExpertClick.com4) Choose HTML News Release.5) Cut and Paste the headline – everything else is automated.6) Go to page 37) Grab the YouTube Embed8) Click load at the bottom to test.9) Go to publish, and check proof10) Go live.11) Show this video to your Virtual employee and never think about it again.

