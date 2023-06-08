How to Launch and Grow a Consulting Business Course Now Online

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) is pleased to announce that its new, online QuickStart training program for consultants is available on-demand. The new program teaches consultants the essential skills, consulting process and ethical approach needed to strategically start and quickly grow their consulting business and to become trusted advisors to clients. Importantly, QuickStart aligns with the internationally recognized Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) accreditation. To learn more and to access the QuickStart course online, visit IMC USA's education webpage https://imcusa.org/education/quickstart/.

"IMC USA's QuickStart training course is designed for aspiring, new and experienced consultants adapting to an ever-changing marketplace," said IMC USA Academy Chair Loraine Huchler. "The top results attendees report after taking QuickStart include learning how to articulate the value of their unique services, how to find prospective clients and the option to join a peer group to help grow their business on an on-going basis." Loraine Huchler is President of Martech Systems Inc., a CMC, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC) and a past national Chair of IMC USA.

The on-demand QuickStart course consists of a series of videos facilitated by an experienced Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®). The course steps each attendee through how to conduct a custom assessment of their current expertise, experience, and skills to define their best consulting approach, a description of the process of consulting with a strong focus on providing value for clients, and the basics for handling backroom operations such as marketing, networking, and the fundamentals of running a successful consulting business. At the completion of the training, attendees can choose to join a peer group to support continuing business growth and consulting success. QuickStart is sponsored by the Academy of the Institute of Management Consultants and is based on IMC USA Management Consulting Competency Framework and Standards of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI) that are required for becoming a Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®).