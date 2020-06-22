How to Laugh at the Silly Things We Humans Do

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

"One of my contacts says she got put in Facebook jail for 30 days…

Then, I got put in Facebook "time out! party foul!"

(do not pass go! go to jail?!?) a few times...

The Don gets kicked off Twitter for two years…

I got banned from LinkedIn indefinitely…

And, then — my Instagram accounts get banned…

not sure, still in — negotiations… hahaha ??

…there's something about: censorship, drinking too much coffee, and/or reading some real life Harry Potter books… at the same time… etc., etc., …and/or, yes—even some more… etc." Hahaha ?? Hahaha ?? Hahaha ?? Doh! Ha! ;-) Duh!

~ Jon Paul | PR Guy | CharmWishPR.com





"Jon Paul has been managing my business affairs for over two years. I highly recommend his support and help in obtaining good pr for all your social marketing and any other activities you may be needing to do successfully with his help at very reasonable prices."

— Prof. Margaret Rogers Van Coops, drmargaretspeaks.com





"Jon Paul was instrumental in launching me into the world of podcast interviews as a guest speaker on the topic of Consciousness, in my newly published book, "Sight Beyond Sight." His connections in the journalism network opened doors for articles I submitted, creating connections for my work. Dedicated, forward thinking and creative."

— Raine Dalrymple, sightbeyondsight.org

"Confessions of the Broomstick Clique: Mirror, mirror on the wall... Who's got the biggest broomstick of them all ?.?.?" Amazon, ebook - by ~ Jon Paul | PR Guy (#1 Best Seller on "International Women's Day" in Erotic Art | Erotic Arts and Photography) 5.0 out of 5 stars Anything is possible

Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2020

"Wow everyone must be able to write a book I was thinking I could never write a book and now I know I can and I can also sell it on kindle so thank you for helping me figure this out."

— Jennifer Ratliff, amazon.com review





RADIO SHOW / STORY IDEAS — Dropbox file…. https://www.dropbox.com/sh/n6e7oy17slupn5a/AACVYRXDuVPyoFb4E7wvStT_a?dl=0





Hi, my name is Jon Paul, PR Guy of www.CharmWishPR.com these are all mini 30 second quick reads on Amazon… these writings are dealing with the ebb and flow of life.

When I go negative it's making a comeback to the positive connection touch pointe in life. Kind of like turn a negative into a positive from… 2020 and/or… to beyond ?.?.? Hahaha ??

Some say… 2020 was a miserable doosey ?.?.? Hahaha ?? Aye, what say — ye? Hahaha ?? the ebooks below were written with in the last few to five years, eh? Hahaha ?? a supposed positive spin on the downward spiral...

My thing is…





I'm not not at war with humanity… I'm at war with the stupidity of humanity… hahaha ?? making fun of the ill will in society… helps me make sense of life… we might learn something new… hahaha ??

…welcome to my twisted sense of psychotic fun time humor… let's make fun of the dumb stuff —either way — in being human. there… is… a… little bit of stupidity in… all of us… don't you think… I don't know ask somebody… I'm sure they'd find a thing or two that's pretty ?? stupid in all of us…

…if the god and/or goddess anonymous is hiding within us… personally… I believe the god/goddess is a little psychotic, don't you think? wow… didn't see that one coming… hahaha ??

…the god/goddess anonymous particle is playing hide and seek… that's a little strange, weird, and/or… well… who knew… unbeknownst to me… hahaha ?? guess who ?.?.? hahaha ?? Ha! ;-)

Make LoVe. Have Sex. Not War. Wash your hands! Hahaha ??





Let's talk.

** RADIO SHOW TOPICS — (based on the below books…) — Dropbox file… https://www.dropbox.com/sh/thed6y0fluoqvjh/AACPAXPnraNh4ZwhPUPp-IVfa?dl=0





About:

~ Jon Paul | PR Guy

Attention! Warning! "Parental Guidance Strongly Suggested"





Dear Business Owners:

Please don't misinterpret my style of marketing vs. flushing out the possible cream of the crop as clientele. The method of my madness is similar but, not the same thing as confusing my rhetoric vs. my chivalry.





So, in other news...

What do you get... when you combine... the news, your business, social media, keywords, buzz marketing, and a little chutzpah?

You Almost Everywhere.

Almost Anywhere You Want to Be.





* I look at what you're into, do some research online, and then see what I can do with it...

* Test the ideas out in small ways, then ramp up proven profits, and/or results...

* Write up some proven pr campaigns to help you start, buy, and/or grow your businesses..





1) Wish Perk Advisor: Help you see the limitless money pools hidden in your markets.

2) Strategic Publicist: Position your messages to stay front of mind in your potential client's ear.

3) Rogue Publicist: Absorb the pulse in your markets to help you create more of what you want, from what you are already doing.





Writes direct-response public relations and marketing communications that helps small business owners increase leads and sales.

Writes Intuitive Cause Marketing PR Venture campaigns in the arts/sciences of self-fulfilling, self-sustaining, self-efficiency and "Going green" markets.





Also writes the sales copy that helps business owners start, buy or geometrically grow businesses in the nutritional supplements, personal development, talent scout curation, e-preneur and publisher niches.

And, also builds marketing funnels that acquire new customers, get them to buy more, and get them to buy faster.





Lastly... monitors business owners markets, looks for ways to keep people talking about your businesses, and channel it into goodwill -- with the owners: motivations... intentions... meditations... visualizations... and/or manifestations... off what they're trying to do…





PRESS RELEASE:

Anybody Going to the COED Naked Face Mask Spring Break Beach Party 4/20 BYOB? https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Anybody-Going-Going-to-the-COED-Naked-Face-Mask-Spring-Break-Beach-Party-420-BYOB,2021253085.aspx

FREE Case of Beer, Wine, or Coffee When We Work Together Got PR? Contact Me https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/FREE-Case-of-Beer-Wine-or-Coffee-When-We-Work-Together-Got-PR-Contact-Me,2020239527.aspx

Life Problems Kidnapped You? Stuck In a Rut? Want Out? Contact Me ASAP! https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Life-Problems-Kidnapped-You-Stuck-In-a-Rut-Want-Out-Contact-Me-ASAP,2020236154.aspx

Thank You Whoever You Are !.!.! Happy International Women's Day !.!.! https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Thank-You-Whoever-You-Are-Happy-International-Womens-Day-,2020228838.aspx

New Book — on Amazon.com: How to Read the Quran, Bible, Bhagavad Gita, Torah, and/or the Satanic Bible… https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/New-Book-on-Amazoncom-How-to-Read-the-Quran-Bible-Bhagavad-Gita-Torah-andor-the-Satanic-Bible,2021254136.aspx





RADIO INTERVIEWS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/n6e7oy17slupn5a/AACVYRXDuVPyoFb4E7wvStT_a?dl=0





RADIO SHOW TOPICS:

Dropbox file… https://www.dropbox.com/sh/n6e7oy17slupn5a/AACVYRXDuVPyoFb4E7wvStT_a?dl=0





DROPBOX FILE: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pmipvc2sovpei9p/AAAmjW8GijB5D36lhVx49vkga?dl=0





SOCIAL MEDIA:

https://LinkedIn.com/in/strategicportfolios





AMAZON.COM — AUTHOR BIO: https://amazon.com/author/jonpaulprguy









