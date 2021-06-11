How to Benefit from a Coming Boom or 1 Already Underway $$$

For healthcare, sustainable agriculture and other businesses leaders who want to increase your business value.

When the world goes through crazy shifts, as is becoming far too regular, I step back and listen to and ponder what people I respect most are recommending.

One of my primary mentors (glad to share their name) is very bullish. Gartner's 2020 executive survey shows growth as the top concern at 53%.

Consider three of his main reasons below.

Peaceful transition of power – compared to far too many other parts of the world. Weak businesses have been cleansed. Vaccine dissemination is underway and is being prioritized.

Three of his areas to look for opportunities that make the most sense to me.

1 - Tele-everything will rule, particularly in healthcare.

2 - Narrow your focus. (Physician practices and restorative agriculture are my niches.)

3 – Use disruption and volatility as offensive weapons. Standing still is not an option.

His comments also seem a logical evolution from the example below I shred from his recommendations last year. In fact, he said innovation would drive growth.

Innovation does not have to be high-tech only. It relates to any process which should come with realistic, plausible goals and timeframes. For example, when we created suitcases with wheels at TravelPro (there really was a time when you carried your suitcase in each hand) or 99 cent hamburgers sold through the drive through window at Rally's, these were both so radically different and innovative that no one believed they could possibly work.

Glad to have virtual coffee, share my mentors name, and why I respect them to help you evaluate these suggestions.

contact me for a free 15-minute discussion of your situation at 678-319-4739 or http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/contact-us/

Helping Physician Practices generate recurring annual reimbursements per patient of $500 to $2,100 cashflow positive day 1 and NO CAPEX, and improving health of patients.

Helping farmers grow more food with half the fertilizer.

