How To Write a Successful Non-Fiction Book
From:
Charlotte Howard Collins -- Heart Centered Women Publishing Charlotte Howard Collins -- Heart Centered Women Publishing
Summerville, SC
Saturday, November 5, 2022


Charlotte Howard Collins, Heart Centered Women Publishing
 

Writing a non-fiction book can be a great way to share your knowledge and expertise if you're a woman in business. But before you start putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), it's important to take some time to plan and structure your book.

 

Here are some tips on how to write a non-fiction book:

 

1. Decide what your book is going to be about. What is the main subject or theme? What do you want to cover? What are your goals for the book?

 

2. Outline the chapters of your book. What topics will you cover in each chapter? What order will you put them in?

 

3. Write each chapter. You can start with an outline of what you want to say in each chapter and then fill it in with the details.

 

4. Edit your book. Once you've written the first draft, it's time to go back and edit it. Please make sure all the information is correct, and the book flows well.

 

By following these tips, you'll be well on your way to writing a successful non-fiction book.

Charlotte Howard Collins is an Award Winning Female Business Growth Expert, Best Selling Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur and Founder of Heart Centered Women Publishing, and has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX as well as thousands of magazines and media outlets.

She helps female entrepreneurs build successful and profitable businesses doing what they love. She teaches female entrepreneurs a repeatable process and system for writing, launching, monetizing and scaling their business using a book.

Charlotte used her own best seller book series and signature strategies to build two of her own multi-million dollar businesses. She has received numerous awards during her entrepreneurial career, including the Top 100 Dynamic Leader Award, Transformational Women Leader Award, Women Leaders To Look Up To Award, Women in Business Mentor Award, Top Marketing Expert Award, named Informational Marketing Genius, Best Entrepreneur Award & ICONIC Writer Influencer and many more!

With over 20 years of experience in the business world, she knows what it takes for female entrepreneurs to thrive. Her approach is simple but effective: she helps clients identify their passions and create successful and profitable businesses around them. She has worked with small business women to multi-millionaire female entrepreneurs.


Through her Signature Write, Speak And Profit™ trademarked program, Charlotte helps her clients to create their own signature best seller book series and then teaches them how to use their books to increase their income, impact and influence. Charlotte is a loving wife and mom of four beautiful children. In her spare time, she loves hairstyling, writing, reading, traveling, going to the beach and cooking. Want to make your dreams a reality? Contact her today at www.charlottehowardcollins.com
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Charlotte Howard Collins
Title: Award Winning Female Business Growth Expert
Group: Heart Centered Women Publishing
Dateline: Summerville, SC United States
Direct Phone: 843-376-9044
Main Phone: 843-376-9044
