How To Prepare and Bounce Back from Recessions and Disasters, Featuring Edward Segal on The Entrepreneur MBA Podcast
From:
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Friday, August 27, 2021

 

In this episode, Stephen Halasnik and author Edward Segal talk about dealing with crises, natural disasters, recessions and how to bounce back. As a small business owner, it is important to understand that a crisis is not a matter of "if", but a matter of "when". Do not fall into the trap of thinking your business is recession-proof. 

Being able to effectively handle a financial crisis in your industry or supply chains will ultimately determine the longevity of your business and prevent job loss, high unemployment rates, and layoffs in your company. 

 About Edward Segal 

 Edward Segal is the author of the recent book on crisis management: Crisis Ahead — 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey). He is a Leadership Strategy senior contributor for Forbes.com where he writes about crisis management and communication-related news, issues, and topics. Segal has more than 30 years of experience as a crisis management expert, CEO, public relations consultant, journalist, communications director, and press secretary for members of Congress and political candidates. 

 

About Stephen Halasnik, The Entrepreneur MBA Podcast and Financing Solutions 

 Financing Solutions is a leading provider of small business lines of credit. The credit line is fast, easy, inexpensive, and costs nothing to set up making it great for emergencies or opportunities. Stephen Halasnik, Managing Partner of Financing Solutions is also the host of the popular, The Entrepreneur MBA Podcast. If you would like to learn more about the line of credit program, please visit Business credit line or call at 862-207-4118. 

