How Business Leaders Can Use TikTok To Build Their Personal Brands

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Commentary by Edward Segal, author of Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies.

TikTok, the popular and controversial video platform, provides leaders and business executives with a new way to help build, maintain, and expand their personal brands.

It's important to remember that TikTok "is an interactive platform. Don't just talk at your audience; talk with them. Respond to comments, participate in challenges, and stay active," Tenyse Williams, an adjunct instructor specialist at Columbia University, George Washington University, and University of Central Florida, advised via email.

Understand The Platform

Before using it, executives should take the time to fully understand the app and he best and most effective ways to use it.

"Leaders should use TikTok to supplement their strategy, not replace it. You need to understand the platform, but be strategic. I've seen TikTok's power, but also how trends change quickly and content can go viral for the wrong reasons,"Haiko de Poel Jr., a marketing specialist and CEO of a digital marketing agency, recounted in an email interview.

When And Why To Avoid TikTok

Using TikTok to build their personal brand may not be for every business leader, however.

Executives should not use the app if their "brand or industry is highly formal or niche [because] TikTok may dilute its message or feel out of place. Industries like finance or law may require a different platform for professionalism and gravitas. Trying to 'fit in' with light-hearted, viral trends on TikTok may feel disingenuous and could harm the leader's credibility," Cristy Stewart-Harfmann, content creator, digital marketing professional, and an adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University, recommended via email.

Best Practices

There are several best practices business leaders should consider before—or when—they use TikTok.

Use Strategically

"As someone who has run my own company for over 20 years, I've seen the power of social media in building a personal brand. When used strategically, TikTok can be an invaluable tool for leaders and executives," 'Dylan Cleppe, founder and CEO of digital marketing agency OneStop Northwest, counseled via email.

In addition to connecting with their primary audiences, the video platform could help executives to connect with new ones.

"I started using TikTok last year to share quick tips and insights from my experience in customer service and business operations. Within a month, my short videos gained over 25,000 views and 2,000 new followers, demonstrating TikTok's potential for reaching new audiences," he recalled.

Set Goals

"Leaders and business executives can use TikTok effectively by setting clear goals and ensuring their content resonates with their personal brand. Pay attention to details—small things matter, and they can affect how your brand is perceived. Avoid following trends that don't align with your brand, as doing so may damage your reputation rather than build it," Tatiana Dumitru, founder and senior branding expert at PreTree Creative, commented in an email interview.

What executives emphasize in their videos can help them achieve their branding goals.

"By emphasizing authenticity, sharing valuable experiences, and engaging interactively with the community, executives can forge meaningful connections with their audience" Williams, the adjunct instructor specialist, suggested.

Tell Stories

Because people like to hear and read stories, being a storyteller on TikTok can be an effective strategy for business executives.

"Share stories and insights that showcase your unique perspective and expertise. Let your followers see the person behind the title. Tell your story about how you obtained your career goals or credentials," according to Williams.

But the stories you tell should have a purpose, and meet the needs of those you are trying to reach.

"It's not just about entertaining; it's about enriching your followers' day. Rather than broadcasting every thought or detail about your life, focus on what your followers can take away from the time they spend watching your content. Make your followers' time on TikTok enriching," Williams advised.

Start Slow

Firsttime TikTok users should start out slow, then ramp up as appropriate.

"I suggest starting by posting a few casual videos each week discussing your work or interests. See how people respond and adapt. For example, I shared some legal marketing tips; some did well, others didn't. I learned and improved," de Poel of the digital marketing agency, commented.

After executives have established their credibility on the platform, they can consider going to the next step.

"Once you've built credibility, consider collaborations or short promotions. An executive I worked with had influencers react to sections of her new book, driving pre-orders. But build your base first," de Poel suggested.

Build Trust

"The key is to be authentic and focus on your area of expertise. Share experiences and examples that provide real value to viewers. For instance, I've found success with "day in the life" style videos showing what really happens in my role as CEO. These behind-the-scenes glimpses build trust and help humanize my brand, Cleppe of OneStop Northwest, shared.

Collaborate

Joining forces with others can be a good way for business leaders to take full advantage of TikTok.

"Collaborating with influencers in your industry is also key. I've partnered with other business leaders on TikTok for "ask me anything" style videos which increased traffic to my website and social media profiles," Cleppe recounted.

Manage Expectations

Don't expect to achieve your branding goals immediately.

"TikTok requires a consistent and well-defined content strategy. If a leader cannot commit to creating value-driven content regularly, the account may become inactive, negatively impacting the brand's perception. Inconsistent posting or irrelevant content will confuse audiences and dilute the leader's positioning as an expert," Stewart-Harfmann commented.

Be Patient

Don't be in a rush to be a success.

"While results won't happen overnight, with consistency and the right strategy, TikTok can significantly expand a leader's reach and influence. Like any platform, test and learn what resonates most with your followers. For executives, TikTok should supplement, not replace, your existing social media and branding efforts," Cleppe pointed out.

How To Measure Success

There can be more than one way to gauge the success of your personal branding efforts.

Corporate leaders should "define clear KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) to measure whether TikTok is working for your personal brand. Metrics like engagement rate (comments, shares, likes) and follower growth are more important on TikTok than simple view counts," Stewart-Hafmann concluded.

#####