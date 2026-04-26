How Bad Actors Game the Internet — And What Audiences Need to Know...

Sunday, April 26, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FREE ZOOM SPEAKER AVAILABLE: MITCHELL P. DAVIS REVEALS HOW THE INTERNET IS REALLY MANIPULATED

Veteran Publisher Offers No-Fee Presentations on SearchJacking, Media Strategy, and Online Trends

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 26, 2026 — Mitchell P. Davis, longtime publisher of the Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons, is now available for live Zoom speaking engagements at no cost to organizations, associations, schools, and business groups.

With decades of experience working with journalists, experts, and media platforms, Davis delivers fast-paced, eye-opening presentations that uncover how the internet really works — and how it is often manipulated behind the scenes.

"HOW BAD ACTORS GAME THE INTERNET — AND WHAT YOUR AUDIENCE NEEDS TO KNOW"

One of Davis's most requested talks focuses on SearchJacking, a growing problem involving deceptive online tactics such as reputation manipulation, misleading URLs, dark patterns, and unethical SEO strategies.

?? Learn more:



http://www.SearchJacking.com

?? View slide deck:



https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/28075142-searchjacking-image-heavy-front/

?? U.S. Government report on aggressive online sales:



https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/28075144-agressive-sale/

"This is happening every day — and most people don't even realize it," Davis said. "Once audiences see how it works, they never look at the internet the same way again."

FOUR TIMELY PRESENTATIONS AVAILABLE

Davis currently offers four presentations, each designed to be engaging, practical, and adaptable to different audiences:

1) INTERNET DATING: HOW IT REALLY WORKS



A concise, high-impact presentation explaining the business models, psychology, and mechanics behind online dating platforms.

?? View presentation:



https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1etVMl6s1pIPbSjkvJEAvyBrQmE_hsRLd/edit?slide=id.p4#slide=id.p4

2) SEARCHJACKING: HOW BAD ACTORS MANIPULATE THE WEB



A revealing look at deceptive online practices and how individuals and organizations can protect themselves.

?? More info:



http://www.SearchJacking.com





3) EXPERTCLICK & THE YEARBOOK OF EXPERTS



How experts, authors, and speakers can connect with journalists using platforms such as ExpertClick, InterviewClick, and NewsReleaseWire.

?? Yearbook website:



http://www.ExpertBook.com

?? Expert directory:



http://www.ExpertClick.com

?? Join as an expert (free):



https://www.expertclick.com/I/Benefits.aspx

?? Journalists join free:



https://www.expertclick.com/Journalist/Registerjournalist.aspx

4) FUNDRAISING WITH COMMUNITY CURRENCY AND THE TONTINE CAFÉ



An innovative nonprofit model that uses community currency to teach entrepreneurship and fund climate-related solutions.

?? Learn more:



http://newsreleasewire.com/314379

NO FEE — REVENUE SHARE MODEL

Davis offers his presentations at no upfront cost. Instead, he provides a 50/50 revenue-sharing arrangement based on any resulting product or program sales tied to the event.

STRONG VIRTUAL PRESENCE — NO TRAVEL REQUIRED

Now presenting exclusively via Zoom, Davis emphasizes that his sessions are interactive, high-energy, and tailored to each audience.

"Virtual presentations allow me to reach more groups and deliver sharper, more focused content," he said.

LEARN MORE AND BOOK A PRESENTATION -- Book Today, by calling Mr. Davis at 1-800-YEARBOOK or (202) 333-5000 -- something urgent? HIs cell phone is: (202) 864-9420.

?? Explore the Yearbook:



http://www.ExpertBook.com

?? Visit the platform:



http://www.ExpertClick.com

?? Purchase on Amazon:



https://www.amazon.com/Yearbook-Experts-2025-Authorites-Spokespersons/dp/B0DRDDR2TD

CONTACT



Mitchell P. Davis



202) 333-5000

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