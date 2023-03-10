How 1-Day During Bonin Freeway Killer Murder Spree Changed Everything, Authors Discover Why March 24, 1980 Matters So Much

March 24 Timeline Flowchart can be found on the Without Redemption website at http://bit.ly/3ZDDKPG

Los Angeles, CA—During the course of writing Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice, the authors discovered how one day during Bonin's ten-months Freeway Killer murder spree was vitally important. Unknown till Without Redemption was published, authors Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. and Michael B. Butler uncovered the truth by having access to Bonin's jailhouse diaries and murder confession stories. Ironically, the authors didn't fully realize the true importance of the date until the book was completely finished.

During the events themselves, it took many months for the full implications of that day to work through after Bonin and all his accomplices were arrested in mid-to-late 1980. Unlocking the complex story of why March 24, 1980 is so important was a tedious aspect of the complicated task of creating an amazingly detailed serial killer historical biography.

The March 24 Timeline Flowchart can be found on the Without Redemption website at http://bit.ly/3ZDDKPG. This constitutes a basic road map of a story with an infinite number of twists and turns. What is clear, which is explained carefully in the book, is that the events of those days saved innocent lives and caused massive confusion in the final disposition of the Freeway Killer suspects.

The book was written on a number of parallel tracks that constantly intersect:

First, it is the most detailed historical biography ever written about Bill Bonin, the notorious Freeway Killer responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months in 1979-80.



Second, it is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.



Third, it is a narrative which, using long hidden documents, reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.



Fourth, Without Redemption reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.



Finally, it is a book which solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events.

The most detailed bio of serial killer Bill Bonin ever written using previously hidden documents.

How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.

How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.

Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.

Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspective on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.

How & Why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.

How & Why March 24, 1980 is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Escaped Justice, Paperback ISBN: 979-8841931249, Hard Cover ISBN: 979-8844477775. For more info go to www.WithoutRedemption.com and purchase copies at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

