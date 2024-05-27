‘Houdini’s Last Handcuffs’ Wins the LITERARY TITAN Gold Award in the Historical Fiction Category

"A mesmerizing novel with a masterful blend of history, science, magic, philosophy and cryptography." —Grady Harp, Top 100 Amazon, Hall of Fame Reviewer

Orlando, FL—The Literary Titan Book Awards has declared Houdini's Last Handcuffs the winner in the Historical Fiction category presenting the coveted GOLD AWARD to the authors.

Siblings Charlie and Cheryl Young bring their childhood fantasies to life in their new historical fiction novel, https://www.amazon.com/Houdinis-Last-Handcuffs-Charlie-Young-ebook/dp/B0CQLTCCY8/">Houdini's Last Handcuffs. This book brings the famous magician Harry Houdini to life.

The Literary Titan Book Awards are given to books and authors that have unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original ideas.

"This is a literary gut punch. It is the great Houdini book the world has been waiting for. A perfect escape!" —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

On Halloween, three children—a brother, sister, and their friend—receive a Ouija Board from a family friend. After a séance, the magician Houdini is brought back to life, but not by the séance itself. Houdini needs the children's help to retrieve his notebook of scientific formulas. However, the formula for his return is flawed. Houdini, the family, and many close friends are part of The Inner Circle, a clandestine group using science, math, and physics for mankind's good, as opposed to the Outer Circle, which uses them for evil. The notebook contains the formula that everyone wants.

"Houdini's Last Handcuffs is that rare book where the reader can look back at a beloved performer, enjoy some childhood memories and nostalgia, join the characters on a journey leading to the unexpected." —Chris Cordani, Host of Book Spectrum

In real life, Houdini's handcuffs were displayed as part of the Young's home magic library. These are the inspiration for a part of this tale. Morris Young, the father of Charlie and Cheryl, related that story in his April 1992 article for The Linking Ring titled The Last Handcuffs. The Young siblings draw from real-life people, places, and objects to shape the story, and their passion and enthusiasm pour from every page.

"Brother and sister duo Charlie and Cheryl Young have created a mesmerizing novel with a masterful blend of history, science, magic, philosophy, cryptography, and investigative mind stretching." —Grady Harp, Top 100 Amazon Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

Accompanied by detailed descriptions, lovable characters, and factual information about the actual Houdini, Houdini's Last Handcuffs will captivate any reader. Charlie says, "It is for those who have imagination or still have a part of who they were when they were children, for that is where this story begins."

Houdini's Last Handcuffs, which recently won the FIREBIRD Book Awards in the Fantasy category, is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Vine Leaves Press. Published March 2024. ISBN: 978-3-98832-051-3 www.HoudinisLastHandcuffs.com

About Charlie Young: Charlie trained as a physician receiving his formal medical education at New York University, The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and Louisiana State University. He is an author, artist, and Vice President of music publishing companies, Denton and Haskins and Life Music. He has previously published poetry, Chuck's Wagon of Verses, and Houdini's Last Handcuffs is his first foray into the world of writing historical fiction. More about his sideline adventures and his life's endeavors can be found on his website: musicmagicandmore.com.

About Cheryl Young: Cheryl Young Deknatel is active in the financial industry where she has worked for over 40 years both in Europe and the USA. She has previously worked with leading Wall Street firms and European banking institutions, and she currently serves as a financial advisor. Houdini's Last Handcuffs, written with her brother, is their debut novel and they are currently working on a sequel. She and her brother also own one of the oldest turn-of-the-century music publishers in the USA, Denton and Haskins. To learn more about all of their activities, visit their website link: MusicMagicandMore.com.

