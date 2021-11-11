Speaker
Historic Magazine Subscription Service Now Offered
From:
Washignton, DC
Thursday, November 11, 2021

 

Historic Magazine Subscription Service.

You'll get historic magazines from your youth & recently published popular magazines.

Cancel anytime for a full refund of un-mailed issues.

Different Magazines every time!!!

Fortune Magazine from the 30's & 40's -- Playboy Magazine from the 60's & 70's  

Esquire Magazine, Saturday Evening Post, Colliers…

…and many modern Conde Nast Magazines: Architectural Digest, Wired, The New Yorker, etc.

Your first issue is a collector's edition of Fortune Magazine from the 1940's – A big 11" X 14" business tabloid.   These collector editions are prized – unfortunately they are hard to get as a many are cut up.    The historic colorful ads and designer covers are sold in antique stores and used for interior decorating.

Call (202) 333-5000 with your credit card today

Choose how often to receive: 

A:  One magazine a month:  $ 7.95 billed monthly or $79 annual.

 B:  One magazine a week:  $ 5.95 each, billed monthly at $23.80 or $238 annual.

Cancel anytime for a full refund on un-mailed issues.  …and you choose types of Magazines:          

1)   Selection of all magazines without Playboy. 

          2)   Selection of all magazines including men's mags.

          3)   Playboy and Men's mags only.

Free Sample issue enclosed as a gift for you to keep – no strings attached.

Call (202) 333-5000 today, or email:  CEO@InternationalPlatform.org.

From www.CharityLibrary.com a division of the International Platform Association.  www.InternationalPlatform.com – a speaker's bureau founded in 1831 by Daniel Webster.  Mitchell P. Davis, Executive Director.
