Historic Fairview Cemetery Memorial Day Tours in Albuquerque

Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, the Board of the nonprofit Historic Fairview Cemetery organization invites visitors to take a tour and learn about some of its famous (and infamous) residents. Four one-hour tours will be conducted at 9:00, 10:00, 11:00 and noon. A donation of $20 per person is requested. The Historic Fairview Cemetery is accessed through the main entrance to Fairview Memorial Park, 700 Yale Blvd. SE.
Local Model T and Model A automobile clubs will display vehicles from the 1900s to 1930s during the event, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There is no cost to visit and view the vehicles.
While there are approximately 12,000 burial sites in the historic cemetery, fewer than 6,000 have markers. Among the well-known New Mexico family names on the tour are Dietz, Galles, Huning, Menaul, Rodey and Ross. There are Rough Riders, Buffalo Soldiers, people from at least 23 countries and three Native American tribes interred in Historic Fairview Cemetery.
Attendees are asked to wear a face mask, hat, hiking boots or sturdy shoes (to protect feet from goat heads). A bottle of water will be provided. Tours start at the interior entrance to the historic cemetery, located north of the Fairview Memorial Park office. Look for a registration table near the entrance to Congregation Albert's section of the cemetery.
Historic Fairview Cemetery was founded in 1881. It is run by an Albuquerque nonprofit organization dedicated to maintaining the cemetery and sharing the stories of its residents. Members of the Board will be available to discuss how people can get involved. The website is www.HistoricFairviewCemeteryABQ.org.
The Details
Cost: A donation of $20 for each adult and child over 12 is requested to support cemetery maintenance and provide educational materials. Tour groups are limited to 15 people. Purchase tickets through PayPal:
When: Monday, May 31, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tours are at 9:00, 10:00, 11:00 and noon. The Model T and Model A Fords will be on-site all morning.
Where: Historic Fairview Cemetery, 700 Yale Blvd. SE – Enter through the gates of Fairview Memorial Park, near the intersection with Avenida Cesar Chavez. Proceed east to the cemetery office, turn left and continue north into the historic cemetery area.
Questions? Contact Gail Rubin at 505.265.7215.
