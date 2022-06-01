For Immediate Release: June 1, 2022

HISTORIC AIDS MEMORIAL PUBLIC ART MURAL RESTORATION MARKS PRIDE MONTH IN HOLLYWOOD

LOS ANGELES – The spectacular restoration in Hollywood of the public art mural titled the "Blue Moon Trilogy" marks the beginning of Pride Month. Artist Russell Carlton began the mural in 1987 to serve as a message of hope at the height of the AIDS crisis. Carlton lost his life to the disease the following year. Councilmember Nithya Raman celebrated the completion of the Odin Street underpass mural restoration with funding from AIDS Project Los Angeles.

Synergistic efforts of members of the local historic neighborhoods, Los Angeles city departments, and restoration experts stayed with the processes of getting the 186 ft long mural restored over a 2 year period. In the meantime, another pandemic terrorized our communities.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — after two years of unprecedented loss and hardship — the message that Russell Carlton shared in this mural is as timely and meaningful in this moment as ever," said Councilmember Raman. "I'm so grateful to the Department of Cultural Affairs, Fine Art Conservation Laboratories, and the Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council for leading the charge in reviving Russell's message of self-empowerment, health, love and hope that can be shared by all Angelenos in a time when it is truly needed."

Since the family renewed its artist's rights registration, it was required to make sure all treatments and restoration efforts were in agreement with the artist's family. Carlton's parents signed an agreement supporting the restoration efforts. The Department of Cultural Affairs, Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council (HHWNC), Fine Art Conservation Laboratories, the former and present District 4 Council Office, Caltrans, and the Hollywood Bowl also worked together on this project.

"The restoration of this historical memorial public art mural was a wonderful project that blesses the community with positive energy, color and an educational benefit," said Scott M. Haskins of Fine Art Conservation Laboratories. "We were honored to be chosen to apply our skills and professional efforts for the restoration of this mural with such a dynamic social purpose and conscience."

Yami Duarte of the Department of Cultural Affairs adeptly choreographed the various phases of the mural restoration, working with the team of art conservators from Fine Art Conservation Laboratories. The continuous support from Caltrans, the Hollywood Bowl, and Council District 4 was required in order to bring Russell Carlton's historical memorial mural back to life in May of 2022.

"We were delighted to keep artist Russell Carlton's vibrant mural from being painted over and lost to LA's LGBTQ history. Conservator Scott Haskins has restored the mural so that it looks great after decades of being largely invisible," said Orrin Feldman and Patty Dryden, former Vice President & former Board Member of Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council, respectively. "Even in the face of what was then a deadly HIV/AID diagnosis in the 1980s, Russell's artwork still reminds us to remember that there is hope and beauty as we try to live through today's COVID pandemic. It's a lesson well-worth remembering."

The original plaque from the mural's original installation remains at the site. Its introduction reads:

Blue Moon Trilogy

Eve of Conception, Dawning of a New Age, A Glorious Revelation

A mural dedicated on April 30, 1988 to persons who have so courageously given us hope in living and finding the answers in overcoming this disease.

By artist Russell Carlton for the AIDS Project of Los Angeles

For more information on the conservation effort and the history of the Blue Moon Trilogy, visit Fine Art Conservation Lab's website at bit.ly/odinmural .

Photo (L-R): Orrin Feldman (Hollywood Hills West NC), Yami Duarte (Department of Cultural Affairs), Patty Dryden (Hollywood Hills West NC), Sarah Dusseault (Chief of Staff for City Councilmember Emeritus David Ryu), Scott Haskins (Fine Art Conservation Laboratories), Councilmember Nithya Raman

Photo (L-R): Emma Taylor (District Director, Council District 4), Yami Duarte, Sarah Dusseault, Councilmember Nithya Raman, Scott Haskins, Patty Dryden



