Healing Toxic Wanting: A New Foundation Trilogy

Healing the Wanting Series Offers Comprehensive Roadmap from Recognition to Integration—No Victim-Blaming, No Toxic Positivity, Just Real Tools for Real Transformation

Pacific Northwest — December 14, 2025 — Author and healer Nancy Boyd announces completion of the Foundation Trilogy for the Healing the Wanting series—a transformative three-book journey from recognizing toxic patterns to living in sustainable freedom.

With the release of Book 3, From Grasping to Gratitude: The Practice of Living Whole, readers now have access to a complete framework for understanding and healing the "wanting" that creates suffering in their lives—whether that's addiction, codependency, trauma responses, scarcity mindset, or any pattern of desperate grasping.

The Journey: Recognition to Integration

The trilogy takes readers through three essential phases:

Book 1: What You're Really Hungry For (Recognition)



Helps readers identify the many forms wanting takes—from obvious addictions to subtle patterns of lack—and understand how personal history and systemic forces create these patterns.

Book 2: From Shame to Dignity (Transformation)



Provides the essential healing framework and practices that work across all forms of wanting, teaching readers what healing actually requires and how to begin the journey from shame to dignity.

Book 3: From Grasping to Gratitude (Integration)



Equips readers with tools for maintaining freedom long-term, distinguishing healthy desire from toxic wanting, and integrating healing into everyday life.

A New Approach to Healing

What makes Healing the Wanting different from other self-help or recovery books?

"Most healing books take one of two approaches," explains Boyd, a trauma survivor with 25 years of professional healing experience. "They either focus entirely on personal responsibility—'just change your thoughts'—or entirely on systemic critique without offering practical tools. This series integrates both."

The books acknowledge that readers aren't broken for struggling. Systems of oppression—capitalism, patriarchy, racism, trauma—create conditions for toxic wanting. But they also provide actionable practices for healing within broken systems.

"You can acknowledge that capitalism manufactures scarcity AND still heal your personal relationship with 'enough,'" says Boyd. "This isn't either/or—it's both/and. We need both personal healing and cultural change."

Integration: The Missing Piece

While many books help readers recognize problems or begin healing, few address the crucial question: "How do I maintain my freedom long-term?"

"People often have breakthrough moments in healing—they recognize their patterns, they understand the 'why,' they even begin to change," Boyd explains. "But then comes the real challenge: How do you LIVE this? How do you integrate healing into regular life without it feeling like a full-time job? That's what Book 3 is about."

From Grasping to Gratitude provides:

The practice of "throwing the switch" from grasping to gratitude in real-time

Tools for maintaining freedom without hypervigilance

A compassionate framework for working with setbacks (because healing isn't linear)

The Happiness Framework—creating joy independent of circumstances

A comprehensive Practices Library organized by situation, available time, and specific need

Real Tools for Real People

"Healing isn't linear. Setbacks aren't failures. You're not broken," Boyd emphasizes. "These aren't just nice phrases—they're built into the framework. Book 3 has an entire chapter on what to do when old patterns return, because of course they sometimes do."

Each book includes practical exercises, reflection questions, case studies, and specific techniques readers can use immediately.

"These aren't coffee table books," says Boyd. "They're working manuals for people doing the real, messy work of transformation."

For Serious Healers

The trilogy is designed for people already doing the work—those in recovery, trauma survivors, people healing codependency, anyone committed to genuine transformation.

"I wrote this for people who've read the other self-help books and found them lacking," Boyd explains. "People who want actual tools, not just platitudes. People who understand healing is messy, non-linear, and deeply personal."

What Readers Are Saying

"Finally, a healing approach that doesn't blame me for my pain while still giving me tools to work with it."

"This changed everything about how I understand my struggles. I'm not broken—I'm responding logically to what happened to me."

"These books gave me tools I actually use every single day. Not theory. Not inspiration. Actual practices that work."

The Bigger Vision

The Foundation Trilogy is just the beginning. Boyd is creating a comprehensive 15-book series across four tiers:

Tier 1: Foundation (Books 1-4) — Universal framework



Tier 2: Deep Dives (Books 5-7) — Advanced concepts



Tier 3: Forms of Wanting (Books 8-13) — Application to specific challenges



Tier 4: Support Systems (Books 14-15) — For families and helping professionals

"The foundation gives everyone the same language and tools," Boyd notes. "Then readers can choose their own path based on their specific needs—whether that's addiction recovery, healing from abuse, working with poverty trauma, or something else entirely."

About the Author

Nancy Boyd is a trauma survivor, award-winning coach, and healer with 25 years of experience helping people transform their lives. She brings lived experience and professional expertise to her work, having "done this healing the hard way—the 'oh god, not another breakthrough' way, the 'I wrote three books about it' way."

Boyd lives in the Pacific Northwest and runs The Soul Mechanic's Garage, a healing practice focused on consciousness, transformation, and helping people create a world no one needs to recover from.

She wrote this trilogy because she needed it first, and then realized everyone else did too.

Availability

The complete Foundation Trilogy is now available:

Book 1: What You're Really Hungry For: Recognizing the Wanting That Drives You

What You're Really Hungry For: Recognizing the Wanting That Drives You Book 2: From Shame to Dignity: Making the Shift That Changes Everything

From Shame to Dignity: Making the Shift That Changes Everything Book 3: From Grasping to Gratitude: The Practice of Living Whole

All titles available in ebook and paperback formats through Amazon and other major retailers.

For Review Copies, Interview Requests, or More Information:

Nancy Boyd



Email: nancy.brightwings (@) gmail.com



Website: brightwings.com



The Soul Mechanic's Garage: brightwings.com/soul-mechanics-garage