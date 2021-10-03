Have Covid FEARS Stopped Your Dental Care? Time to Take Action Says Michigan Dentist, Dr. Timothy Kosinski

He's Seeking 15 Patients for Dental Implants for his Teaching Program

Bingham Farms, MI—It's no secret that people postponed their dental care due to COVID. Now with 67.8% of Michigan vaccinated and the new treatments available, it's time to get the dental care they need.

Dr. Timothy F. Kosinski, a Bingham Farms, Michigan dentist, is looking for individuals who are willing to be evaluated to see if they are eligible for dental implants at greatly reduced prices.

Dr. Kosinski is seeking 15 patients to be involved in his teaching program for dentists learning his techniques in implant dentistry.

Candidates must be missing upper or lower back teeth and have no uncontrolled medical problems. A no-fee evaluation will be completed to determine if they are candidates for this teaching program.

Once selected, the individuals will receive a dental implant and abutment for $699 – an incredible $1,500 savings. After healing, a CAD/CAM zirconia crown over the implant will be created by Dr. Kosinski, also for a reduced fee. All patients accepted in this program will receive a CT scan, or three-dimensional X-ray to idealize their situation.

Kosinski says, "This is a very cost-effective way for patients to receive a high-quality dental implant at about the lowest fee possible" The process is affordable because dentists are paying tuition to his practice thereby subsidizing the implant work. "It's important that people not let fear run their lives and to seek dental care now and take advantage of this special offer," stressed Kosinski.

Covid FEARS have Stopped Many People from Seeking Dental Care

"We follow all the recommendations from the CDC and have not only adopted them we've actually increased our safety protocol," says Dr. Kosinski. "Besides all technicians and staff being vaccinated for COVID 19 we are also following the tightened protocols from the Michigan Dental Association and the American Dental Association including this 13-point plan"

1. All patients are screened days prior to scheduled appointment and are asked to reschedule if risk factors apply.

2. All patients and all staff are screened upon arrival each day

3. Fewer patients are permitted in the reception area at any given time

4. Increase in touchless technology in the reception area

5. Sneezeguards have been placed at the front desk

6. Increase in PPE within the office. All patients and staff are required to wear a face mask

7. Pre-procedural mouth rinses prior to the start of appointments in an effort to keep air cleaner

8. Honeywell HEPA filters in every operatory and reception room

9. Well Air filters that kill 99.9% of virus particles, including Covid-19, are operating in hallways

10. UV light disinfection in all areas when patients and staff are not present

11. A Disinfectant Fogger is used on a regular basis

12. An HVE Suction Intra-oral Mirror is deployed

13. Each dental chair has an Extraoral Dental Suction device to collect aerosols

Dr. Kosinski is a Dental Practitioner who has established himself in the dental implant field and has trained hundreds of professional dentists and dental students in the best techniques for successful implants. Dr. Kosinski has placed well over 15,000 dental implants in his dental career and did over 1,100 implants in the past 12 months alone.

Dr. Timothy Kosinski uses the latest technology including the Vatech dental CT scan and the Medit digital scanner. These tools allow him to evaluate spaces in the mouth to determine the available bone in three dimensions and to create crowns digitally. This allows for more accurate placement of dental implants and ideal crown fabrication. Other health issues can also be evaluated including decay and abscesses.

Interested participants should contact Dr. Kosinski's office, SmileCreator of Bingham Farms. To find out if you qualify, please call 248-646-8651 to schedule a free, no cost or obligation appointment.

The SmileCreator of Bingham Farms office is located at: 31000 Telegraph Rd., Suite 170, Bingham Farms, MI 48025. For more information call: 248-646-8651 or visit: http://www.SmileCreator.Net or www.MichiganImplantDentist.com.

About Dr. Timothy F. Kosinski, DDS, MAGD:

Dr. Timothy Kosinski is an Affiliate Adjunct Clinical Professor at the University Of Detroit Mercy School Of Dentistry and serves on the editorial review board of Reality, the information source for esthetic dentistry and is the Associate Editor of the Academy of General Dentistry journals. Most recently he was named the Editor of Dentistry Today Implants. He is a Past President of the Michigan Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Kosinski received his DDS from the University of Detroit Mercy Dental School and his Mastership in Biochemistry from Wayne State University School of Medicine. He is a Diplomat of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and the American Society of Osseointegration.

He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and received his Mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Kosinski has received many honors including Fellowship in the American and International Colleges of Dentists and the Academy of Dentistry International. He received the "Humanitarian Award" from the Academy of Dentistry International in recognition of significant contributions to the enhancement of quality of life and the human condition.

He is a member of OKU and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. Dr. Kosinski was the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry Alumni Association's "Alumnus of the Year" In 2009 and 2014 he received the Academy of General Dentistry's "Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition" Dr. Kosinski has placed more than 15,000 dental implants, published over 210 articles on the surgical and prosthetic phases of implant dentistry and was a contributor to the textbooks, Principles and Practices of Implant Dentistry, and 2010's Dental Implantation and Technology. He was featured on Nobelbiocare's Nobelvision and lectures extensively.

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz, President of Westwind Medical Marketing 248-705-2214, scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or www.WestWindCos.com