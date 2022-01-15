Happiness – Men’s Rights -- Cancer & Nutrition.

Monday, January 17, 2022

Keith P. Felty -- Author, Happiness Expert & Trial Attorney.











As a trial attorney, Mr. Felty has been exposed to some of the most profoundly unhappy people in the world. The impact of his experiences and attained wisdom sparked a profound interest in the Founders' declaration to protect the pursuit of happiness, the source of happiness in people's lives, and why many people choose unhappiness. His book, 'America, The Happy' is a look into the meaning of the 'pursuit of happiness' and the choice to be (un)happy. He is currently developing a mobile App to track personal happiness and increase daily happiness in the users' lives.



Detroit, MI



Cell/Text: 734-891-6795



americathehappy@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-5141



Bianca Riemer -- Women's Leadership Coach







Bianca Riemer is a Women's Leadership Coach and helps professional women in male-dominated industries such as tech and financial services break through the glass ceiling.



Her proprietary, multi-modality Success Activation Framework comprises coaching, hypnotherapy, consulting and NLP, and helps clients achieve results such as promotions and salary raises much faster than via coaching alone.



Bianca's clients quickly let go of imposter syndrome and increase their confidence and influencing skills, so that that they can be the more powerful feminine leaders the world so dearly needs right now.



London, UK



07590354156 bianca@biancariemer.com



https://www.expertclick.com/21908



Doc Mok -- Endoscopist which is a type of Gastroenterologist







It was at mile 8 that I realized, maybe this plan is not working! In 2014 I was running 8 miles every other day, eating 1,200 calories per day, working 80 hours a week, and I felt like I was getting nowhere. I am a doctor; I should be the model of health to my patients, right? More calories out than in equals fat loss, right? It's simple math, so why wasn't it working? I looked back on my medical education and realized that the 6-hour course I had on the food pyramid probably was not an adequate basis for understanding nutrition and weight management. I, like many others, had fallen victim to conventional health and wellness fads and the idea that the same plan will work for everyone. So, with the help of others, I went back to the books and educated myself.



I am an advanced endoscopist which is a type of gastroenterologist who specializes in treating cancer.



Cleveland, OH



609-980-4564



doc.mok@maximalbeing.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-5293



Rebecca A. Morgan, -- the Johnny Appleseed of manufacturing operations strategy.











While there are those who say manufacturing is dying, it is not and will not. Without a universal vow of poverty, growing economies will only increase demand. Manufacturing in the 21st century is not a question of if -- Rather, it is a function of why, what, who, where, and how. The nature and pace of change in those factors are overwhelming many.



Fear, futile resistance, and uncertainty are common. While manufacturing will not die, individual manufacturing companies will if they do not learn to thrive in this new world.



This book is a dynamic guide for manufacturing leaders who want to reduce the ambiguity and overwhelming changes and develop a realistic, progressive, and responsive thinking process that enables success.



It provides a business operating system framework that is the foundation for connecting the many pieces of a manufacturing business into an effective, profitable operation. The author walks through the elements, relationships, capabilities, and mutability 21st-century manufacturing requires. Executives of manufacturing companies will be better able to think about and execute viable strategies leveraging the changing economy.



Essentially, manufacturing is becoming increasingly complex, as are business and socioeconomic and political realities. Rapidly evolving technology adds to the confusing environment that precludes "more of the same, better, faster and cheaper" as a workable business strategy.



The tsunami of information hitting owners and leaders is overwhelming many, and it is easy to become frozen in place. Economic growth and improving standards of living require that all of this change be broken into bite-size understandable pieces that thaw the minds of executives, allowing them to assess what is best right now, and move forward.



This book does not overwhelm with details and models; rather it provides thinking and examples in small chunks that enable manufacturers to develop and master skills for high-level strategic leadership in ambiguity.



Cleveland, OH



216-486-9570



morgan@fulcrumcwi.com



https://www.expertclick.com/ex/MfgMastery



Robert Toporek an Advanced Certified Rolf Practitioner







He studied directly with Dr Ida P Rolf. In 1978 she chose Robert to implement and manage a project to demonstrate, and promote the benefits of Rolfing for babies & children.



Robert has worked with over 300 whole families as early as day one and as deep as four generations. The results are amazing.



As a decorated Vietnam Veteran Robert lives his life beyond the call of duty. He also leads a program that has distributed over 18,000 low cost refurbished computers.



His new book www.handsonparenting.org is beginning to make a worldwide difference.



Philadelphia, PA



484-744-1868 Cell/Text



https://www.expertclick.com/19-2036



Jeffery M. Leving -- Father's Rights









Named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes Radio, Jeffery Leving is the author of two ground-breaking books, Fathers' Rights and Divorce Wars. He co-authored the Illinois Joint Custody Law and has made frequent appearances as an expert legal analyst and commentator on CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, FOX National News, and ABC News. He is also the Chairman of the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood and President Emeritus of the Fatherhood Educational Institute.



Specialties: Fathers' Rights, Child Custody, Paternity, Divorce, International Law



jleving@levinglaw.com



Cell/Text 312-296-3666



https://www.expertclick.com/19-5296



