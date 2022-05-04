Growing Third Teeth -- The Herman Trend Alert May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

May 4, 2022

Growing Third Teeth

Imagine a world in which dentures and implants were historical artifacts? That future may be here soon.

Stem Cells are the Key



According to a team of Polish scientists from the Warsaw University of Technology, the Medical University of Poznan and the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun, using the stem cells in human gums, it may be possible to reproduce tooth buds and rebuild the structure of the peripheral nerves. As you read this Trend Alert, the research team is conducting studies into growing "third teeth."

Tissue Engineering



Using substitutes for tissues or even entire organs, this in vitro process is called "tissue engineering." By using this method, scientists are able to take stem cells and transform them into particular types of tissue.

Animal Tissues Now; Only Human Tissue Later



Due to the lack of human material, the scientists are using fragments of pigs' gums because they are unable to get enough human material. The use of pig tissue is not a problem, because the pig is genetically very similar to humans. However, in the future, they will use gum tissue from the person for whom the implant is to be created.

Many Applications for Healing the Mouth



Because healing in the mouth often takes place without scar formation, we can imagine many applications for this technology, including replacing teeth after extraction, rebuilding deficiencies of soft tissues and even replacing large-scale bone defects with healthy bone.

The Next Uses for this Technology



When they succeed, they will be able to produce tooth buds from the cells from our own gums, rebuild the structure of the peripheral nerves for those who need a transplant, or reproduce cartilage. One example is athletes who have suffered serious joint injuries.

The Real Thing Finally Paying Off



Years ago, when actor Christopher Reeve was paralyzed in a horseback riding accident, there was much talk about using stem cells to reconnect the peripheral nerves and allow him to walk again. Sadly, he passed away before the use of stem cells could materially affect his life. However, when this system works, and there is every reason to believe that it will, according to these Polish researchers, tissue like these stem cells could also be used for transplants of peripheral nerves or in spinal cord transplants for paralyzed people. Moreover, they add that cartilage can also be successfully grown under laboratory conditions.

Religious Issues to Consider



Both practicing Jews and Moslems refrain from eating pork. Thus, one might wonder how folks would feel about having pig tissue embedded into their bodies. My guess is that they would not be very enthusiastic. However, there is a significantly better solution, and it is "out of this world."

Stem Cells Love Microgravity



According to Olivia Holzhaus, MS, CEO and Founder of Rhodium Scientific, stem cells grow faster in microgravity environments---including the environment on the International Space Station (ISS) where in cooperation with NASA, Rhodium has conducted numerous experiments. It turns out that stem cells proliferate and differentiate much faster in space. . . which brings us to the topic for next week. . .

Next Week's Herman Trend Alert: Stem Cells in Space



Stem cells in space will revolutionize organ development. This year, at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, while waiting in line to experience one of the numerous Virtual Reality presentations, I was lucky enough to meet Holzhaus and her colleague Heath Mills, PhD. I was enthralled to hear about their research, and I know you will too; but sadly, you will have to wait until next week to get those details.