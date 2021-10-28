Grow Business Revenue by Speaking to Associations

Los Angeles, CA. Oct. XX – Los Angeles based Association & Society Speakers Community (ASSC) has created a new online service to help businesses leverage Association speaking opportunities to grow revenue.

Whether you are starting out as a professional speaker or using speaking as a way to grow a consulting or training business - the association market is critical to your success.

"There are over 100k associations in the United States," says co-founder Ed Rigsbee CAE, CSP "and all of them bring in speakers to present at events. This is the best way to get in front of the decision-makers who can make a real difference in your business."

Rigsbee is a Certified Association Executive and Certified Speaking Professional who has presented all over the world and hosted live intensive programs for speakers on how to sell their speaking to associations in Las Vegas for years.

As the global pandemic took the wind out of in-person events, Rigsbee moved his association work online - hosting weekly calls with association executives that has given him keen insight into what they are looking for from their speakers going forward.

"The ground has shifted. But it hasn't been washed away. There are still opportunities for businesses that want to get in front of association audiences. What we've done is create a process and a framework for speakers to find an audience and actually get paid."

The result was ASSC - a community of speakers who meet up 3 times a month via Zoom for Goal Setting, Questions and Answer sessions and an open Global Networking Event.

In addition members also have unlimited access to online courses, workshops, and a frequently updated Request for Proposals page.

To learn more about the ASSC visit https://speakercommunity.org







About the Association & Society Speakers Community (ASSC)

ASSC is a community-based organization bringing together speakers, consultants and trainers from across North America who want to grow their bottom line revenue by speaking to associations.

