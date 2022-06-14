Tuesday, June 14, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: [June 14, 2022.]

Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. Announces Its New Executive Search Capabilities -

[Irving, Texas]: James J Talerico, Jr, CEO of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. announced today that he is an Executive Search Partner with Patina Nation (a Korn Ferry Company.)

Mr. Talerico sited Patina Nation's thoughtful and professional approach to conducting searches and the speed with which Patina finds excellent candidates coupled with the importance of leadership acquisition in today's competitive marketplace as reasons for the strategic alliance.

Patina covers a lot of ground, including hiring CFOs, VPs of Operations, Plant Managers, EVPs of Marketing, CEOs and much more across many industries. Patina is also the national leader in providing on-demand executives for consulting, key projects, and interim leadership roles.

Businesses with these talent acquisition needs should contact Jim Talerico directly by phone at 1-800-828-7585, or e-mail at his company e-mail address JJTalericoJr@GPBusinessConsulting.com.

For more information about Patina, go to www.patinasolutions.com.