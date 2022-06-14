Tuesday, June 14, 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: [June 14, 2022.]
James J Talerico, Jr, CEO
Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc.
320 Decker Drive, Suite 100
Irving, Texas 75062
Office Phone: 1-800-828-7585
E-Mail: jjtalericojr@GPBusinessSolutions.com
Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. Announces Its New Executive Search Capabilities -
[Irving, Texas]: James J Talerico, Jr, CEO of Greater Prairie Business Consulting, Inc. announced today that he is an Executive Search Partner with Patina Nation (a Korn Ferry Company.)
Mr. Talerico sited Patina Nation's thoughtful and professional approach to conducting searches and the speed with which Patina finds excellent candidates coupled with the importance of leadership acquisition in today's competitive marketplace as reasons for the strategic alliance.
Patina covers a lot of ground, including hiring CFOs, VPs of Operations, Plant Managers, EVPs of Marketing, CEOs and much more across many industries. Patina is also the national leader in providing on-demand executives for consulting, key projects, and interim leadership roles.
Businesses with these talent acquisition needs should contact Jim Talerico directly by phone at 1-800-828-7585, or e-mail at his company e-mail address JJTalericoJr@GPBusinessConsulting.com.
For more information about Patina, go to www.patinasolutions.com.
About the Institute of Management Consultants
IMC USA is a founding member of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, with over 64,000 consultants and 8,200 Certified Management Consultants (CMC(R)) worldwide. Members of IMC USA advance their skillsets by getting certified as a Certified Management Consultant (CMC(R)) and learn from their peers and from industry thought leaders on online webinars and networking sessions, local chapter meetings and Consult-Con, the IMC USA Annual Conference. For more information, please visit www.imcusa.org.