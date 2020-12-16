Give the Greatest Gift to Your Favorite Author and Nominate Them for the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame

Denver, CO December 16, 2020 –This holiday season you can give your favorite author the greatest gift by nominating them for inclusion in the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame.®

Colorado was the first state to introduce an author's hall of fame, and The Hall is officially calling for nominations from the public for outstanding authors with ties to our beautiful state. If the nominee is inducted by the board, the author will receive an award and be celebrated in the upcoming ceremony on September 18, 2021 at the Renaissance Denver Central Park Hotel, and be forever placed in the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame.®

Last year's 22 inductees included authors such as former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Miss America By Day's Marilyn Van Derbur, Jerry Jenkins, who created the Left Behind series, American Western writer, Louis L'Amour, fortune hunter, W. C. Jameson, and even Stephen King. After living in Colorado for a year to create The Shining, bringing the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park to prominence, King returned to Maine, to finish The Stand which is set in Boulder. Many of last year's inductees will be attending the 2021 ceremony to induct the new authors.

Nominations will be open until February 28, 2021. Only 12 authors will be nominated this year for induction.

To find the criteria and nominate an author, visit ColoradoAuthorsHallOfFame.org and click on the Nominate tag.

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The next Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 18, 2021 at the Renaissance Denver Central Park Hotel. Nominations for authors to be inducted are now open to the public on the Hall's website, www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, donations, events, board members and future inductees is also available on the website.

The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the 2021 celebration.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.