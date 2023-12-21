Gift Yourself with Health



© 2023 Victoria Bowmann PhD



December is such a time of giving, we think of others and what we can get and give to them. Perhaps we could also realize that the greatest gift we can give others is a healthy me.

When we live by example, there is a greater impact than our words. If we are tired, exhausted, cranky or depressed, we have little or nothing to give; what we do give out is a vibration of "it's too much for me."

So what can we do to embrace a healthier me?

Perhaps the thought, "Your body will respond in kind when you are kind to your body!" is worth a moment of contemplation. Start by taking a few minutes, perhaps 15 or 20 at the start of your day, sit quietly and spend some quiet time. You might call it prayer, which is talking to the God of your understanding. You might call it meditation, which is listening to the God of your understanding. The important thing is to quiet your mind, continue to release the chatter until you obtain a sense of connection. After those few minutes, if you haven't reached that goal, go about your day and know that tomorrow is another opportunity to make that connection.

Secondly, recall that your body is about 70% water, so provide the hydration needed to run this magnificent being well. This is especially important when partaking in alcohol, since it further dehydrates the cells. Start you day with high quality water and continue it throughout the day. When consuming alcohol, have at least 4 ounces of water between each drink, to off set the dehydration of the alcohol. Enjoy, but not to excess, let moderation be your guide.

Tis' the season of food, rich, gooey, delicious foods. Family tradition. Ethnic delicacies. More than enough. A little tip to enjoy without overdoing it is to survey the buffet table and make choices that you will absolutely enjoy and bypass the rest. Take a smaller plate if possible, and when asked by the hostess, "Is that's all you want?" Grin, and answer with "I hope I can have seconds and thirds!" She'll smile and nod, knowing her effort is appreciated. Be kind to your body!

The greatest gift is joy! It has been said that laughter is the best medicine. Finding a way to look upon your world with the wonder of a child, appreciate the sunrise and sunset. Marvel at the spectacle of beauty around you: snowflakes and flowers, raindrops and rainbows. All of these bring a priceless gift into our lives when we take the time to notice and appreciate them. Perhaps you will spend a winter day looking out at the big beautiful planet from your home, and en"joy" that moment. It is a gift from creation to you.

As your day comes to a close, snuggle into bed with a warmth and recognition of the kindness you have given to yourself, your body and your being. Welcome the rest, relaxation, regeneration and sleep that you deserve. Acknowledge that you consciously took time to gift your body with greater habits of health.

Aristotle wrote, "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit."

Your efforts today are building blocks for a better you each day of your future. Set into your intention to sleep well, arise rested, and continue with gifting yourself with health. May the ending of 2023 bless you in ways you know not of.