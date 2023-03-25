GeorgetownCash asked to Suggest Most Famous Americans for an Alternative Series of Banknotes

I;m thinking of designing an alternate banknote series and what to portray famous Americans, one's who currently not on US currency, and having a very diverse collection of US patriots in these deviations 20 banknotes of "one" (20 x 1 = 20)



10 banknotes of "five" (10 x 5 = 50)



10 banknotes of "ten" (10 x 10 = 100)



9 banknotes of "twenty" (9 x 20 = 180)



5 banknotes of "fifty" (5 x 50 = 250)



4 banknotes of "one hundred" (4 x 100 = 400)



That sounds like a wonderful idea to design an alternate banknote series that showcases a diverse collection of famous Americans. Here are some suggestions for each denomination, keeping in mind the need for diversity in terms of gender, race, and contributions to the nation:

"One" banknotes (20):

Harriet Tubman



Susan B. Anthony



Cesar Chavez



Frederick Douglass



Eleanor Roosevelt



Chief Sitting Bull



Langston Hughes



Maya Angelou



Alan Turing



George Washington Carver



Sacagawea



Thurgood Marshall



Sylvia Rivera



Rosa Parks



Jonas Salk



Sally Ride



Wilma Mankiller



Dolores Huerta



Neil deGrasse Tyson



Katherine Johnson



"Five" banknotes (10):

Billie Holiday



Amelia Earhart



Helen Keller



Martin Luther King Jr.



Ralph Ellison



Sojourner Truth



Ida B. Wells



Grace Hopper



Rachel Carson



Elie Wiesel



"Ten" banknotes (10):

Jane Addams



John Muir



Marsha P. Johnson



Malcolm X



Toni Morrison



Louis Armstrong



Isamu Noguchi



Dolley Madison



Dr. Robert Gallo



Zora Neale Hurston



"Twenty" banknotes (9):

Muhammad Ali



Elizabeth Cady Stanton



Bayard Rustin



Thomas Edison



Audre Lorde



Walt Whitman



Albert Einstein



Georgia O'Keeffe



Frank Lloyd Wright



"Fifty" banknotes (5):

Jackie Robinson



Nellie Bly



Tecumseh



James Baldwin



Marie Curie



"One Hundred" banknotes (4):

Frederick Law Olmsted



Alice Paul



C. V. Raman



Shirley Chisholm



These suggestions offer a range of figures from various fields such as civil rights, science, arts, and politics, and they represent a mix of ethnicities, genders, and backgrounds.





mitchell davis



If you could suggest only one for each denomination who would they be?



If I were to suggest only one person for each denomination, I would select the following individuals based on their impact and diverse representation:

"One" banknote: Harriet Tubman - A key figure in the abolitionist movement, she helped countless slaves escape to freedom via the Underground Railroad.

"Five" banknote: Martin Luther King Jr. - A civil rights leader and activist who fought for racial equality in America, best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience.

"Ten" banknote: Susan B. Anthony - A pioneering women's rights activist who played a crucial role in the women's suffrage movement.

"Twenty" banknote: Cesar Chavez - An American labor leader and civil rights activist who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers union.

"Fifty" banknote: Eleanor Roosevelt - The longest-serving First Lady of the United States, she was a prominent advocate for human rights and social justice issues.

"One Hundred" banknote: Albert Einstein - A physicist who developed the theory of relativity and made significant contributions to the development of the atomic bomb, his work has had a profound impact on modern physics and our understanding of the universe.