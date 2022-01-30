Sunday, January 30, 2022

Future Trends – Retirement – Long-Term Care



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Book these experts direct – contact info provided.



Or reply for full booking assistance.



---Mitchell P. Davis



Find experts on thousands of topics at: www.ExpertClick.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #

Michael G. Zey, Ph.D. -- Future Trends and Longevity Expert









Dr. Michael Zey, an internationally-recognized sociologist, and future trends/ longevity expert, is the author of Ageless Nation (New Horizon Press Books), The Future Factor (McGraw-Hill/Transaction), Seizing the Future (Simon and Schuster) and numerous articles on social, economic and political trends. Dr. Zey has discussed topics such as longevity, energy, the media and communications, space, and technology on ABC, CNN, CNBC, and FoxNews. He is a noted speaker at trade shows and corporate conferences hosted by Sprint, Prudential, IBM and United Technologies.



Mount Freedom, NJ



973-879-4776



futurist3000@gmail.com



http://www.zey.com

# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #

Dorian Mintzer, Ph.D. BCC -- Retirement Expert









Dorian (aka Dori) Mintzer, M.S.W., Ph.D.,BCC, is a Licensed Psychologist, Board Certified Coach and Retirement Expert. She provides Speaking, Workshop Facilitation, Psychotherapy, Career, Life and Retirement Transition Coaching, Couples Relationship Coaching and Executive Coaching. She is a member of the National Speakers Association and the Life Planning Network. She is a sought after speaker and workshop facilitator. She's been featured on The Today Show, ABC Evening News and NPR as well as in a variety of media such as the WSJ, NYTimes, USAToday, Washington Post, Forbes.com and the Fiscal Times. She facilitates workshops and speaks to community and professional groups on topics such as the changing landscape of retirement, mid-life issues for individuals and couples, psychology of money, spirituality, and positive psychology/positive aging. She is co-author of The Couple's Retirement Puzzle: 10 Must-Have Conversations for Creating an Amazing New Life Together and a contributor to a number of additional books.



Boston, MA



617 721-7800



dorian@dorianmintzer.com



RevolutionizeRetirement.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Jesse Slome -- American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance







Jesse Slome is one of the nation's leading long-term care insurance experts. Executive Director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (www.aaltci.org), the industry trade group, Slome is the author of 20 books, booklets and consumer guides on the subject of long term care planning. Slome directs annual LTC insurance research studies which are published in the Association's annual Long-Term Care Insurance Sourcebook. Slome is also director of the recently formed American Association for Critical Illness Insurance (www.aacii.org).



Westlake Village, CA



818-597-3227



jslome@aaltci.org



www.aaltci.org



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #

Eugenia Foxworth, Realtor







Eugenia Foxworth is a unique real estate Broker She is on the Executve Board of Directors of FIABCI-USA. She received a 'Medal of Honor' for distinguished service from the U.S. Chapter President (2007-2008) of FIABCI that is affiliated with the United Nations and is in 165 countries. She was elected as a Vice President of Networking and Marketing for FIABCI International 2008-2013. She has been chosen as a member of Elite each year from 2003 to 2012 by Unique Homes Magazine and is a Certified International Property Specialist, New York Residential Specialist and a MWBE. Eugenia resides in New York and has lived and traveled extensively throughout the world.



New York



Cell/Text 917-301-2479



eugenia@foxworthrealtyonline.com



www.FoxworthRealtyOnline.com



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



The Association & Society Speakers Community







The new subscription community is the number one way for speakers, consultants, trainers, & influencers to access the lucrative trade association and professional society market. The Association & Society Speakers Community (ASSC) offers members amazing resources and leads to access the non-profit markets. The number one goal of the ASSC is to help members get more speaking opportunities than previously imagined. This is achieved through weekly recorded interviews with association decision makers, monthly goals setting, office hours Zoom calls, and monthly networking events. The community features a current "request for proposals" listing, selling to associations online challenges, workshops, and courses. For the small monthly investment of $49...thousands of dollars in resources are available to community members 24/7. If you are interested in accessing the power of ASSC in your business development strategy, visit https://speakercommunity.org/ and view the introduction video. This bargain-basement subscription price will not last forever so check out the community today. This is the best resource ever for people attempting to access trade associations and professional societies.



Ed Rigsbee, CSP, CAE



Call: 805-444-0957



Ed@Rigsbee.com



https://speakercommunity.org/



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*Today a LA Bloody Sunday Remembrance and Worldwide Gratitude for Art, Rigorous Agape, and setting a moral compass http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266764



*Ms Pat Netflix Comedy Special - Film/Steram http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266763



*Canadian healer, Nancy Penttila, launches a new four day master class series designed to support health and wellness http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266762



*Flux: 8 Superpowers for Thriving in Constant Change http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266761



*Disruption Report #43 ? Customer Returns Up 6%, a Cardboard Box Shortage and Wages Increase 4% http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266759



*Fish Finance Leverages NFTs To Reward Users Using Play-To-Earn Feature http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266760



*There Are No Speaking Business Shortcuts http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266758



*Can You Be Happy and Pissed off at the Same Time? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266754



*Showing Up From Summit Consulting Group, Inc. -- Alan Weiss, Ph.D. http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266753



*Guilt by Orientation http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266752



*A Checklist for a Winning Campaign Message http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266750



*Live with Ben M. Bensaou, Built to Innovate http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266749



*Talk Radio News -- Holiday 2021 PPM Ratings Takeaways Part Four http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266748



*What This Project Is About http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266747



*Weekly Subscription News: Approvals, Ad Revenue and Axios http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266746 *Learning from Black PR History: The Imperative of Belonging (VIDEO) http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266745



*CRYPTONIC VOYAGE #08 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266741



*Connection and support for widows and widowers http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266734



*How Small Businesses Can Use Online Directories to Attract New Customers http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266732



*Pharmacies show no profit so chains closing them http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266730



*On the Move: Walt Disney Co. Hires J.P. Morgan's Quadrani for IR Post http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266725



*Medigap Premiums By State Reported by Medicare Supplement Insurance Association http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266722



*The Benefits of Patience http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266719



*Are You Living an Inspired Life? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266718



*Biden?s Remarks About Ukraine Shows That All Words Matter In A Crisis http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/266713