Future Trends – Green Jobs – Upon My Death Letter.



5 Ways the World Will Look Different in 2100



Electric vehicles. There may be far more than 25million – estimates suggest 145 million – on the road by 2030.



Household robots. Domestic robots that offer companionship or help with tasks like lawn mowing, vacuuming, and mopping are becoming popular. Estimates suggest about 55 million domestic bots will be sold next year.



Wild elephants. From 1989 to 2018, the number of elephants in the wild doubled to 34,000, reported Earth.org.



Streaming services per household. Currently, the average number of streaming services per household is four. There's room for growth, but probably not that much.



Centenarians. The world is in the midst of a longevity revolution and, by 2100, there may be as many as 25 million centenarians– people age 100 or older – around the globe, according to a source cited by ScienceDirect.



Daniel Villao is also Chairman of the Board of the Association of Latino Professionals for America and the former Deputy Administrator for the Office of Apprenticeship for the U.S. Department of Labor under the Obama and Trump administrations. He is the author of the acclaimed Beyond Green Jobs, which addresses a systems approach to diversity and inclusion in the construction sector in a future world defined by climate change. Villao has dedicated his career to analyzing the ever-changing landscape of the workplace and helping organizations navigate the future world of work and creating jobs that make sense in the emerging models.



David invests in startup companies that add value to the planet and her people and in renewable energy projects. These include award-winning Norwegian-based CHOOOSE, recognized by Richard Branson, Skoll World Forum attendee Ovanova, and the new climate-conscious, change-accelerating collective NOW. Overall, he is an early-stage investor in almost a dozen companies and has served as a board member and strategic advisor to many of these. David is executive producer on a soon-to-be-released, pop-culture-friendly series about people who are standing for solutions to some of society's largest issues.



Video: Write Your 'Upon My Death' Letter Today!







Here are some ideas for information to include in your own Upon My Death letter:



Contacts for family and friends to be informed of a death.



Account information and contacts for services such as:



Bank and investment accounts;



Cable and/or internet provider;



Home mortgage or auto loans still being paid;



Professionals such as an attorney, CPA, and investment advisor;



Pension and/or IRA accounts that provide income in retirement;



Utilities such as electricity, gas, and water;



Passwords for online accounts.



A listing of valuable assets, such as artwork, musical instruments, and jewelry. You may wish to also dictate to whom you would like to gift these items upon your death.



Some thoughts about what you want for your final disposition and celebration of your life.



A free 10-page planning form is available from AGoodGoodbye.com to help you craft an Upon My Death letter. Simply enter your name and email at the website opt-in box to receive either a Word or PDF document you can fill out on your own time. It's also available in Gail Rubin's award-winning book, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don't Plan to Die. (Amazon affiliate link)



Now Rather Than Later: A Gift for Everyone!



One of the significant causes of clutter in our society today is the result of my generation collecting and saving items for the next generation – who have no interest.



Perhaps it's because they saw how much effort it was for us to pay for it, store it, clean it, insure it, and worry about it. Perhaps it's because they are just more interested in experiences than material things. Whatever the reason, it's a fact in many families.



This reality causes another major problem. Many people of my generation are continuing to live in homes too big for our needs and too much to care for as we age, but that brings up the big question of "What do I do with all the "stuff" I have collected over the years that means so much to me?



As we often say at Productive Environment Institute, "Progress starts with the truth." Recently I heard a beautiful story of how one family faced with this truth solved the problem in a way that was a blessing to everyone.



I went to visit Diana and her husband, who had moved from a beautiful large home into a small two-bedroom apartment. Frankly, I was quite shocked, because I remembered all the beautiful collections they had in their previous home. My immediate question was, "How did you feel about leaving everything behind?"



"It was quite easy," Diana replied. "My daughter approached me with the question 'Mom, what are you going to do with all this stuff?' Well, I replied, "we'll keep it so that you and your children can have whatever you want when we are gone." "Mom," the daughter replied, "we don't want it, and we have an idea."



At first, Diana was taken aback, but she continued to listen to her daughter. "Why don't we help you get rid of everything you no longer want or need now, and you and dad can move into a smaller place which will be easier to care for, and you'll have more freedom to enjoy your lives? Here's how it could work: You choose the sentimental items that you want to keep -- as many as will fit in your master bedroom closet. Then you go to the beach for a week, and we'll sell everything and give you the money to buy new furniture you love for your new place."



