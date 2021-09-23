Funeral Businesses Can Share Before I Die NM Festival Virtual Events

Speaker
The Before I Die Festival concept excites and educates adults about end-of-life preparation, funeral planning and facing our mortality. Funeral homes and cemeteries nationwide can now share virtual sessions of the Before I Die NM Festival in their markets. It's being held for the fifth consecutive year in Albuquerque and online, October 30 to November 2, 2021.

"Sharing Before I Die NM Festival events allows the public to visit funeral homes and cemeteries without having to experience a death of a loved one," said Doyenne of Death® Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist and coordinator of the festival. "The Festival incorporates outside-the-box activities to start important conversations and get people to take action."

Before I Die NM Festival topics include downsizing, body donation, obituary writing, estate planning, financial planning, grief, the "woo-woo" side of death, funny film clips for funeral planning and more. An Albuquerque-based talk about Abraham Lincoln's impact on modern embalming and U.S. funeral services will include a virtual visit to Lincoln's Tomb in Springfield, IL.

GatheringUs, specialists in facilitating in-person and virtual memorial services, hosts and coordinates the national feed of virtual events. The full schedule of events and registration links are available at https://beforeidienm.com/5th-annual-before-i-die-nm-festival-schedule/.

Funeral homes and cemeteries can host Festival virtual events in their facilities and conduct their own behind-the-scenes tours. Businesses that promote Festival events in their markets will receive local attendee registration information for follow-up contacts.

Most events are accessible by a registration donation. Videos of in-person sessions and virtual online sessions will be posted to the Before I Die Festival YouTube Channel after the festival.

The Festival won the 2018 ICCFA KIP Award for Best Event. To offer the virtual sessions of the Festival in your market, contact Gail Rubin at 505-265-7215 or email Gail@AGoodGoodbye.com. To learn more about the 2021 Before I Die NM Festival, visit www.BeforeIDieNM.com.

Festival Sponsors

2021 Before I Die NM Sponsors

These companies and organizations make the Before I Die NM Festival possible.

A portion of the sponsorship proceeds and registration donations from the Before I Die NM Festival will be donated to 501(c)(3) charitable partner, Historic Fairview Cemetery www.HistoricFairviewCemeteryABQ.org. Established in Albuquerque in 1881, the cemetery is the final resting place of 12,000 individuals. Their lives reflect the history of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the United States of America.

Historic Fairview Cemetery Logo

Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips, and KICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die.

Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.

Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die NM Festival. She also hosts A Good Goodbye Internet radio show and produces Mortality Minute radio and online video spots. Her YouTube Channel features more than 450 videos!

Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association New Mexico Chapter. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.

Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV,  and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.

Sign up for a free planning form and occasional informative newsletter at her website, AGoodGoodbye.com.
