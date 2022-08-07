Freeway Killer Bill Bonin New Bio Most Detailed Ever, Shows Evolution of Psyche & Why Bonin Covered for an Accomplice

Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., this time with Michael B. Butler, has released another fascinating book about serial killers, Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice.



Pelto's first book, Without Remorse, was based on her years working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail, 1985-81, as a de facto confidant/counselor to serial killers and violent criminals. Responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months, from August 1979 to June 1980, Bonin had many sessions with Pelto at the jail before, during and after his trial in Los Angeles.

Without Redemption discloses a Bill Bonin previously unknown to the public, solves two murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events. A trove of previously hidden investigative documents was employed to create the most detailed historical biography ever written about the notorious serial killer.

Three other aspects of the book shine through:



First, it is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.



Second, it is a narrative which reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.

Third, Without Redemption also reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.

Listen to Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., on KFI Radio LA Discussing Bonin at https://soundcloud.com/vondapelto/analysis-of-william-bonin-by-vonda-pelto-phd-remorseless-killer-sexual-predator-sociopath

Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., Author of 'Without Redemption' · Analysis of William Bonin by Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., Remorseless Killer, Sexual Predator, Sociopath

How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.

How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.

Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.

Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspective on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.

How & Why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.

How & Why March 24, 1980, is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Escaped Justice, ISBN: 979-8841931249, For more info go to www.WithoutRedemption.com or purchase the book at Amazon.

About the Authors:

Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. is a Clinical Psychologist and author of Without Remorse: The Story of the Woman Who Kept Los Angeles' Serial Killers Alive. Her time spent working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail with notorious serial killers and murderers, from September 1981 till February 1985, provided the basis for Without Remorse and Without Redemption. Michael B. Butler, author of A World Flight Over Russia, is a professional photographer who has worked extensively in book, travel and corporate PR.

Media Contact: For review copies or media interviews contact Flotsam PR at 319-504-3788 or airrally7@gmail.com.