FreePrintable.net Acquires Two Popular Forms Sites

FreePrintable.net has acquired two established forms sites. FindFreeForms.com and FreeAutomotiveForms.com have been online for a decade, and combined they offer more than 1,000 carefully curated forms, logs and templates.

"The quality forms and templates at FindFreeForms.com and FreeAutomotiveForms.com are a welcome addition to the family," said Kevin Savetz, whose first printables site launched in 2005. "There are nearly 56,000 printables at my 99 FreePrintable.net sites, and the collections at these two sites are fantastic additions to the offerings at the FreePrintable.net family of sites."

FreeAutomotiveForms.com is dedicated exclusively to forms of use to those in the car sales or repair industries. Car collectors and anyone else maintaining vehicles will also find these automotive forms helpful. There are well over 100 printables at the site, from repair order templates to maintenance logs to mileage forms.

There are nearly 1,000 form templates at FindFreeForms.com, and they range from sports-related forms to medical templates to genealogy research aids.

At either site, users can download a PDF version of any form for free, or pay a few dollars for an editable DOC or XLS form that works with Microsoft Word or the Excel spreadsheet program.

"The model is similar to that at the other FreePrintable.net sites," Savetz explained. "The premium templates are ideal for business owners wanting to customize the contents of a form, or add branding graphics and contact information."

There are nearly 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.