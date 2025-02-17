Free Tickets for How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You’re a Million Short

The Santa Monica Playhouse presents Marilyn Anderson's one-woman show "How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short"- A BFF Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre Event on Saturday, March 1, at 2:30 PM Pacific Coast Time.

In her breezy, humorous style, comedienne and bestselling author Marilyn Anderson provides tons of money-saving tips on how to save thousands of dollars every year on entertainment & travel, shopping & fashion, health & beauty, home décor & more. Plus, lots of laughs, too!

VOTED BFF AUDIENCE FAVORITE 6 years in a row.

Audience members will learn:

-- How to Go into Your Closets and Come Out with Cash

-- How to Go to Harvard and Yale for Free

-- How to Get Hair Styling at Upscale Salons for Free

-- How to Go to Gala Events and Live Theatre for Free

-- How to Find Money You Never Knew You Had

-- How to Spend Six Nights at a 4-Star Resort in Spain... FOR FREE

Plus, tons of other fabulous tips, deals & steals available to all.

There will be a post-show dessert & wine reception, and personalized books will be available signed by the author.

Tickets are FREE but must be reserved at HowtoLiveLikeaMillionaire at gmail dot com. Send name, email, and number of tickets requested and the letters XPC.

Visit the Santa Monica Playhouse website for additional information on the Binge Fringe Festival (BFF).

Marilyn's book, How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short, was featured in Forbes and USA Weekly and was awarded Best Book on Saving Money & Living Well of the Year. Now she is providing loads of information and tons of laughs in her show, based on the book.

"How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short is presented by the Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre.

A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre - the 9th annual Santa Monica Fringe Festival - a month-long event featuring a host of productions and workshops - celebrating the idea that theatre arts experiences are vital, transformative, and must be available for all. All bets are off, limits on boundaries and form are wide open, and all events are free to the public. Made possible in part by generous grants from The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, and Playhouse PALS.