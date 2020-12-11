Free Printable 2021 Calendars

Dozens of 2021 calendar designs are now available from the website Printable2021calendars.com.

"I've been offering calendars via my FreePrintable.net sites for well over a decade," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "I'm pleased to offer the full complement of user favorites again for 2021."

The site has full-page monthly calendars, year-on-a-page calendars, decorative calendars and lots of other variations. Everything at Printable2021calendars.com is free to download and print in PDF or DOC format. The DOC version opens in Microsoft Word or another compatible program, allowing people to type in birthdays, appointments and so on before printing.

Printable2021calendars.com has a large print monthly calendar, year-on-a-page calendars with holidays in red, a vertical list calendar, calendars with the next month at the bottom, wallet-sized calendars and cute colorful calendars.

The simple monthly calendars can be downloaded one month at a time or as the entire year at once, in either vertical or horizontal orientation.

"For other 2021 planning needs, there are planners at PrintablePlanners.net, to do lists at PrintableToDoList.com, and other printables for getting organized at home or work," Savetz said.

New this year are several themed Printables Packs. Each has a specially curated selection of dozens of themed printables in one convenient download for one low price.

"The Packs are a great solution for anyone looking for a range of items from the FreePrintable.net sites," Savetz explained. "There's no need to spend time searching each site; the most relevant printables are included in each mini collection."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.