Free Halloween Printables
From:
Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Kay Savetz -- Free Printables
Portland, OR
Wednesday, October 11, 2023


Printable activities, prizes and more from FreePrintable.net make it easy to save time and money this Halloween.


"Each item is available at the not-scary prize of zero dollars," said Kay Savetz, the creator of nearly 100 printables sites. "Just click to instantly download and print"There are Halloween letterhead at FreeLetterheadTemplates.net, gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net, flyers at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net, Halloween borders at PageBorders.net, and recipe cards at FreePrintableRecipeCards.net.


The prize certificates at FreePrintableCertificates.net are great for school carnivals and community events, and include prizes for costumes, pumpkin carving, and more.


The Halloween coloring pages at FreePrintableColoringPages.net include: Frankenstein's monster, mummies, werewolves, witches, ghosts, Jack-o-lanterns and other spooky themes.


Plus, there are free Halloween games and activities at HalloweenPrintables.net as well as masks at PrintableMasks.net.


There's a free version of every printable. Some sites, such as certificates and recipe cards, offer a PDF to print out and write on for free, as well as a DOC file that costs a few dollars and can be edited in Microsoft Word. Another option is the time-saving, specially curated Halloween Pack of 50 of the most popular Halloween printables for just $12.


"Whether you're looking for skeleton stationery or ghoulish gift tags this Halloween, the FreePrintable.net sites have you covered," Savetz said.


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
