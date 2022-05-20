Anyone who needs to send a physical or electronic fax message can choose from more than 500 free fax cover sheets at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net.
"I've added even more designs and themes to FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, for all kinds of business and personal faxing needs," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. He is also the creator of FaxZero.com, which has been offering free and low-cost internet-based faxing
since 2006.
There are two dozen fax cover sheets
, some of which can serve as a single-page message communicating all the information fields the recipient needs to know.
For this round of additions, Savetz looked at which destinations and agencies are faxed the most via FaxZero. There are now fax cover sheets
with big, bold titles for government destinations such as the Department of Education, Federal Student Aid and state Departments of Employment.
There are also new cover sheets for messages directed to local, state, and national government
leaders. The pages read, "Dear City Councilor," "Dear Committee Leader," "Dear District Attorney," "Dear Police Chief" and "Dear Supervisor"
Among the new additions are cover sheets for faxing an invoice, proof of identity, a restaurant order and a solicitation for donations, along with sheets on which to report daily or weekly Covid-19 cases, such as from a health care facility. There are also some "thank you" faxes and a "wrong number" fax.
FreeFaxCoverSheets.net also has confidential fax cover sheets, holiday fax cover sheets, funny fax cover sheets
and much more. Choose from illustrated, full-color and traditional black-and-white designs. Site users can download and print (or upload) any cover sheet for free.
"FaxZero.com recently celebrated its 16th birthday," Savetz said. "The service offers five free faxes a day in the U.S. and Canada, or unlimited faxes for $2.09 apiece after that. Or, fax internationally
for a few dollars. Or, fax your representatives in the U.S. House and Senate for free"
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.