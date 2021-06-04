Five Most Important Repairs to Make Before Selling Your Home

The Lake Sunapee Region real estate market is a competitive place. It's important to be proactive about repairs before you put your home on the market, especially if you're looking to sell for top dollar.

When it is time to show your property to prospective buyers, you want them to have an honest and accurate representation of what they can expect from this space.

After all, a home is a major investment, and the first thing you need to do before selling your home is to make sure it's in tip-top shape. Many repairs can go unnoticed when you're living in the house every day, but potential buyers will notice any problems.

For sure, the last thing you need is to find out your home has major issues that will cost thousands of dollars to repair before you sell or buy another house. Fortunately, several repairs can be done relatively cheaply after the sale if you know what they are ahead of time.

It might be tempting to just put the house on the market and cross your fingers that you will get what you want for it. However, this strategy can be risky - especially if you plan on living in your home for a while first.

The experts, Kyle and Sam, can help you make sure your house is as ready as possible before putting it up for sale by inspecting any major repairs or renovations needed before selling.

So, what major repairs should you do before you put your house on the market?

Fix Damaged Flooring

If you're looking for a way to increase your home's value, there are many ways. One of them is by fixing damaged flooring. When the floors in your home are damaged and need repair, it can be difficult to get an insurance company to pay for the damages - even if they caused them!

So what can you do? Some easy fixes will help remove the damage from your floors while also making your home more valuable.

One option is to install a new carpet. Carpet typically comes with warranties and will help keep dirt from accumulating on the ground as wood floors would.

Another option is installing hardwood floors. Hardwood floors are more difficult than carpet installation, but they are very durable and come in many different styles, allowing you to create a personalized look for each space.

Fix Water Stains

Water stains are usually a sign of an issue with your roof, but they can also be caused by leaks. If you're considering selling your home, you'll want to know how much they can devalue your property.

Homebuyers will often associate a moldy smell with the wet or damp areas of a house and steer clear of that property altogether. If you don't want to sell for less than what it's worth or have regrets later on because the buyer passed upon this gem, then act now and fix those water stains.

Many homeowners are curious if they can fix water stains themselves to increase their home value. This is a good question, and the answer may depend on the severity of the damage.

If you have mild water stains, you might be able to remove them with a little elbow grease. However, if your water stains are more severe, it's best to call in professionals for help because those will require power washing or other expensive methods.

Repair Torn Window Screens

A torn window screen is an unpleasant sight to see. But, it may be more than just a cosmetic issue- the damage could lead to bugs getting in and pestering you throughout the summer months.

You might be wondering what's the point in repairing torn window screens. The answer is that it will increase your home value. This becomes important when you're ready to sell your home or if you are looking for a new home to purchase.

It's not just about adding a few more dollars onto the price of your house, but also about protecting your investment and making sure that the buyer doesn't have any problems with their windows because they can't get them fixed themselves.

Many homes in our area may have this issue, but it's impressive how homeowners put everything together to make their homes as aesthetic and as expensive as possible. So, how do they do it?

Usually, homeowners cut the screen and then use clear packing tape on both sides of the tear. This will keep bugs out and give the screen some strength while repairing it. Just make sure that you're using heavy-duty packing tape; this is important because regular adhesive tapes may not hold up well enough for long periods.

Another way to fix a torn window screen is by cutting off the top part of the damaged piece and replacing it with an unused section from another window screen that has been removed from its frame. Once all four corners are fastened together, run a bead of silicone sealant around where they connect on both sides so that they stay where they are.

These are just two quick ways to fix your screens. We also recommend buying a new screen for the window, for a long-term fix. The investment you are making with this will surely pay off once the buyers see how everything is taken care of.

Update Grout

One of the most overlooked aspects of maintaining a home is grouting. Grout is what holds your tiles together, and it can be challenging to keep up with because it's not always visible.

It can also impact the value of your property, so it's essential to make sure you're addressing any issues before they become more costly. If you've noticed that some tiles are separating or cracking, it may be time for a new grout installation.

Many homeowners don't know that grout is one of the most important aspects of a home's appearance. Updating the grout can help prevent mold and mildew from forming due to high humidity levels in some areas.

This is especially true if you have hardwood floors or tile-based kitchen flooring. It can also help reduce allergy symptoms by minimizing dust mites. And with more than fifty million people living with asthma, this could mean less congestion during allergy season!

Finally, updating your grout will result in a brand new look for your home!

Update the Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of a home. It's where we feed our family and friends, entertain guests, warm up leftovers in the microwave or oven (or sometimes even on the stovetop), and store all those delicious recipes that we love to make.

If you are considering selling, it might be worth your time to spend a little money on updating that old, outdated kitchen. If you're in a hurry, you can just change some cabinet colors and add new hardware.

However, if you want to take it up a notch, maybe it's time to update. Keep in mind that kitchens have changed a lot over the years. From the fridge to what we store food in, everything has evolved, and so should your kitchen revamp. Your outdated kitchen can be revived with just a few changes that will increase its value for when you sell it.

Conclusion

The process of preparing your home for sale in the Lake Sunapee Region is not always an easy one. There are so many things to consider, and it can get overwhelming quickly. But by taking the time to prepare before you list, you can avoid a lot of headaches in the long run. It's important to have a plan and be organized because there are lots of steps that need to happen for your house to sell as quickly as possible without any problems!

Remember, first impressions are everything. To make a good first impression, it is important to put some effort into preparing your home before putting it on the market. In the Lake Sunapee Region Real Estate market, it is important to prepare your home before selling. This includes making any necessary repairs and staging your home in a way that highlights its best features so that buyers can envision themselves living in the space.